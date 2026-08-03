Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson shared details of her latest cosmetic procedure in her latest social media vlog

Robinson underwent fat grafting, a procedure where her surgeon removed fat from her underarms to transfer onto her face for symmetry

The former reality star also warned followers against going to surgeons who work with influencers for free, calling the practice dangerous

Jojo Robinson shared her experience after her latest cosmetic procedure. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson gave fans another unfiltered look at what goes into maintaining her appearance. The Real Housewives of Durban star, who has long been candid about her cosmetic journey, posted a detailed vlog to her Instagram page on 2 August 2026, walking followers through her decision to undergo fat grafting.

The procedure, known medically as skin grafting, involves harvesting tissue from one part of the body and relocating it to another. While it is commonly used to treat serious wounds and deep injuries, Robinson's version was tailored to address facial symmetry. Her surgeon, Dr Paul McGarr, removed fat from her underarms and transferred it to her face.

She posted a video from her surgery day, shot by her supportive husband Calvin, which began with the removal of skin cancer on her back, following a similar procedure she had done in April

Why Jojo Robinson chose fat over filler

Robinson was forthcoming about why she bypassed the more common filler route.

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"Fat transfer is the BEST way to restore large areas of volume to your face that is lost with age and weight loss that is permanent. If you just have little areas of volume and you don't mind going once a year, then go with filler, but if you need major volume and/or want permanent results without having to go yearly, then go with fat transfer."

Coming from welcoming another luxury vehicle to her fleet, Jojo added that the use of the body's own tissue eliminates any risk of allergic reaction or synthetic material shifting over time.

However, she was honest about the trade-offs, noting that the procedure costs more upfront, requires more recovery time, and can cause temporary swelling because surgeons need to overfill to account for fat that will not survive the transfer.

Jojo Robinson underwent skin grafting to transfer fat from her underarms to her face. She noted that it was far better than fillers. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson warns her followers

Beyond the procedure itself, Robinson used the platform to issue a firm caution to fans considering similar treatments. She stressed that fat grafting is not a procedure to take lightly, calling it the type of surgery that could "ruin your face if done wrong."

She also pushed back against the growing trend of surgeons offering free work to influencers in exchange for promotion.

"These surgeons that WORK on influencers for free are NOT the people you should go to. Dr Mcgarr and I do NOT have an influencer relationship. I pay for what I do; I just go to him and talk about him because he IS THE BEST AND AN ABSOLUTE LEGEND in the field. Unfortunately, there are some doctors ruining girls lately; be wary and don't go to just ANYBODY."

Watch Jojo Robinson's video below.

Nozipho Ntshangase shares post-op update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an update from Nozipho Ntshangase, following her latest cosmetic procedure.

The businesswoman and former reality TV star gave followers insight into her healing journey, saying it was far from what she expected.

Source: Briefly News