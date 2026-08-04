Banyana Banyana's WAFCON campaign now comes down to one decisive Group B fixture

Andile Dlamini has outlined what South Africa believes will make the difference against Burkina Faso

The experienced goalkeeper also delivered a message to supporters before the crucial encounter

Andile Dlamini says Banyana Banyana must play to their strengths and beat Burkina Faso to keep their Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final hopes alive. Image: safa.net

Source: UGC

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says South Africa will trust its own strengths rather than focus on the opposition as they prepare for a must-win Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

The encounter comes after South Africa collected just one point from their opening two matches, leaving quarter-final qualification hanging in the balance.

Andile Dlamini insists belief remains inside Banyana camp

Speaking on 4 August 2026, Dlamini acknowledged Burkina Faso's threat but said the squad's attention remains on executing its own game plan.

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"We know Burkina Faso is a difficult team and we have analysed how they play.

"At the same time, we believe in our own qualities. We want to use our strengths, finish the group stage strongly, reach the quarter-finals and make South Africa proud," she said according to SABC Sport.

South Africa began the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Tanzania before recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Ivory Coast.

Quarter-final hopes rest on final Group B clash

With elimination a possibility, Dlamini said the players understand exactly what is required.

"We need to apply what the coach has prepared for us. We respected every opponent we have faced, but now we know a draw or a loss is not enough. We have to win this match," she said.

Goalkeeper thanks South Africans for backing the team

Dlamini also acknowledged the support the national team has received throughout the tournament.

"I want to thank South Africans for standing behind us since the competition started. We hope to make the country proud against Burkina Faso," she said.

Victory would keep Banyana Banyana's hopes alive, while anything less would leave their qualification hopes depending on other results.

Andile Dlamini sends clear message before Banyana's biggest WAFCON match. Image: safa.net

Source: Twitter

Bambanani Mbane apologises after WAFCON social media controversy

Briefly News previously reported that Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane apologised after a social media video sparked widespread debate during South Africa's Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) also distanced itself from the remarks and confirmed the matter would be reviewed internally.

Source: Briefly News