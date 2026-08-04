Andile Dlamini Breaks Silence As Banyana Bafana Face Must-Win Burkina Faso Showdown
- Banyana Banyana's WAFCON campaign now comes down to one decisive Group B fixture
- Andile Dlamini has outlined what South Africa believes will make the difference against Burkina Faso
- The experienced goalkeeper also delivered a message to supporters before the crucial encounter
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Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says South Africa will trust its own strengths rather than focus on the opposition as they prepare for a must-win Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.
The encounter comes after South Africa collected just one point from their opening two matches, leaving quarter-final qualification hanging in the balance.
Andile Dlamini insists belief remains inside Banyana camp
Speaking on 4 August 2026, Dlamini acknowledged Burkina Faso's threat but said the squad's attention remains on executing its own game plan.
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"We know Burkina Faso is a difficult team and we have analysed how they play.
"At the same time, we believe in our own qualities. We want to use our strengths, finish the group stage strongly, reach the quarter-finals and make South Africa proud," she said according to SABC Sport.
South Africa began the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Tanzania before recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Ivory Coast.
Quarter-final hopes rest on final Group B clash
With elimination a possibility, Dlamini said the players understand exactly what is required.
"We need to apply what the coach has prepared for us. We respected every opponent we have faced, but now we know a draw or a loss is not enough. We have to win this match," she said.
Goalkeeper thanks South Africans for backing the team
Dlamini also acknowledged the support the national team has received throughout the tournament.
"I want to thank South Africans for standing behind us since the competition started. We hope to make the country proud against Burkina Faso," she said.
Victory would keep Banyana Banyana's hopes alive, while anything less would leave their qualification hopes depending on other results.
Bambanani Mbane apologises after WAFCON social media controversy
Briefly News previously reported that Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane apologised after a social media video sparked widespread debate during South Africa's Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.
The South African Football Association (SAFA) also distanced itself from the remarks and confirmed the matter would be reviewed internally.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).