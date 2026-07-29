Jody Solomons has responded after being labelled Jayden Adams's "side chick", but insists there is more to the story

The mother of Jayden Adams's son has broken her silence as Aqueelah Adendorf also battles online rumours

Jody Solomons says she owes nobody an explanation, but her latest posts have sparked fresh conversation

Jayden Adams' baby mama, Jody Solomons, breaks the silence after the funeral. Image: @jodysolomons_24

Source: Instagram

The debate over Jayden Adams's private life has taken another twist following his funeral. Jody Solomons, the mother of the late Bafana Bafana star's young son, has finally spoken out after social media labelled her the footballer's "side chick". Her response comes as both women linked to Adams have appealed for an end to online speculation.

Jayden Adams' baby mama dismisses relationship claims

Jody Solomons used Instagram to address rumours linking her to Adams's long-term relationship.

She posted:

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"As much as I wanted to address the false accusations, rumours and narratives, I chose silence.

"Not because I couldn't defend myself, but because my truth doesn't need validation."

Responding to some comments beneath the post, she added:

"I've got no points to prove."

In a separate TikTok post, Solomons reflected on the online discussion surrounding her.

"Seeing people post and discuss things about me that I didn't even know about myself is actually insane. At this point, ya'll know a version of me I've never met," she wrote.

Jody Solomons previously shared details about their relationship

In an earlier social media post shared this month, Solomons revealed that her relationship with Adams had broken down before his death. She said they were no longer on good terms and disclosed that she had been raising their son, who was born in August 2024, on her own.

While offering that insight into their situation, Solomons chose not to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding their relationship or explain when they had separated.

Aqueelah Adendorf also calls for rumours to stop

Adams's long-term partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, also recently appealed for an end to speculation.

"The amount of false stories and assumptions being spread about me is heartbreaking. It's unfair to make me the villain based on rumours," she wrote on Instagram.

She added:

"He deserves to be remembered with dignity and respect."

As tributes to Adams continue, both women have appealed for privacy and asked social media users to avoid spreading unverified claims.

PSL postpones Mamelodi Sundowns' league opener after Jayden Adams tragedy

Briefly News also reported that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) granted Mamelodi Sundowns' request to postpone their opening 2026/27 Betway Premiership match after the death of midfielder Jayden Adams disrupted the club's pre-season preparations.

The league approved the postponement under exceptional circumstances, giving Miguel Cardoso's side additional time before returning to competitive action.

Source: Briefly News