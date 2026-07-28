Seputla Sebogodi's final discussions focused on strengthening South Africa's arts industry and protecting creatives

Member of parliament Donald Selamolela said the actor believed artists should work together to shape the country's future

Selamolela also criticised the spread of unverified reports about Sebogodi's health before his passing

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Seputla Sebogodi remained passionate about South Africa's creative industry until his final days. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Instagram

The late Seputla Sebogodi may be gone, but those closest to him say his greatest concern was never himself. Instead, the veteran actor spent his final days thinking about the future of South Africa's creative industry, urging artists to unite and fight for better support. His last conversations painted the picture of a man determined to leave behind more than an impressive acting career.

A vision bigger than television

In a report by Daily Sun, according to Member of Parliament Donald Selamolela, one of his last conversations with Sebogodi centred on the challenges facing South African performers. Rather than discussing his own health, the award-winning actor spoke passionately about growing the arts sector and ensuring creatives received the recognition and protection they deserved.

Selamolela said Sebogodi believed artists should have a stronger voice in building the country and preserving its cultural heritage. The two had even planned another meeting after the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, but that conversation never took place following the actor's death.

Concern over false social media reports

Selamolela also addressed the confusion caused by misleading social media posts about Sebogodi's condition before his passing. He revealed that after hearing alarming claims online, he contacted the actor's wife, Rosina, who assured him Sebogodi had returned from hospital, was recovering and hoped to see him soon.

Sadly, before they could arrange that visit, news of the veteran star's death began circulating online. Selamolela said people should avoid rushing to publish unverified information before families have confirmed it.

Keeping his legacy alive

Donald Selamolela shared details of one of his last conversations with the late veteran actor. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Facebook

The publication also stated that for Selamolela, honouring Sebogodi means continuing the mission the actor cared about most. He described the late performer as a patriot who wanted creatives to support one another while working alongside government to address poverty, unemployment and inequality through the arts.

Sebogodi's remarkable performances will always be remembered, but those who knew him best believe his lasting legacy lies in his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of artists. His final wish was not about personal recognition—it was about ensuring South Africa's creative community thrives long after his curtain call.

Mzansi moved by final resting place

Recently Briefly News reported that a photo of the late Seputla Sebogodi's tombstone has touched many South Africans following his burial at Silicon Cemetery in Polokwane on 25 July. The image, which circulated on social media, showed the veteran actor's engraved tombstone and prompted heartfelt reactions, with many praising the dignified farewell he received.

Despite the family disagreements that surrounded his funeral arrangements in the days before his burial, the service went ahead peacefully, with both his family and children attending to pay their final respects.

Source: Briefly News