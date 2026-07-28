Sibusiso Kotelo on Life as SA's #1 Springbok Impi Warrior and Historic Bodybuilding Achievement
- Sibusiso Kotelo sat down with Jacaranda FM's The Drive with Rob and Roz to discuss his journey as a Springbok Impi Warrior
- Kotelo has become one of the most recognisable figures on the sidelines of South African rugby, known for his powerful presence
- Beyond rugby, Kotelo made history as the first Black IFBB Pro bodybuilder in South African history
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Sibusiso Kotelo, the man behind the shield at Springbok matches, has opened up about what it truly means to carry the role of Impi Warrior, speaking to Jacaranda FM's afternoon show, The Drive with Rob and Roz.
Kotelo is a fixture in South African rugby culture. As the drumbeat rises and Johnny Clegg's iconic song fills the stadium, he runs onto the field ahead of the Springboks, his powerful silhouette instantly familiar to thousands of supporters across the country. Over time, he has grown into one of the most recognisable presences on the sidelines of South African rugby.
Sibusiso Kotelo is more than a spectacle
For Kotelo, the role carries weight that goes well beyond entertainment. He describes the position as a privilege, one that demands grit, composure under pressure, and the kind of quiet courage that resonates with ordinary South Africans navigating their own challenges. In a country that has long drawn pride and unity from the Springbok jersey, his presence on the field has come to represent something far deeper than match-day theatre.
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His energy and passion at each game have made him a much-loved figure among supporters, but Kotelo is equally clear that there is a person behind the performance.
A history-maker off the field
Away from rugby, Kotelo is a devoted family man and an accomplished bodybuilder who has carved out a place in South African sporting history. He became the first Black IFBB Pro bodybuilder in South Africa, a milestone that reflects the same determination he brings to every Springbok fixture.
Early in July, Kotelo had a slight knock during his entrance in the pre-match between the Springboks and England, even though he recovered from the awkward landing as he jumped.
Watch the clip below.
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Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.