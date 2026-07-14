Springbok forward Vincent Tshituka has shared an emotional response to South Africa's anti-immigration protests

The Sharks star said demonstrations often end up harming innocent women, children and elderly people instead of addressing the country's underlying challenges

Drawing from his own journey from Congolese refugee to Springbok, Tshituka urged South Africans not to judge people by where they were born

Springbok forward Vincent Tshituka has candidly shared his views on South Africa’s anti-immigration protests, saying the unrest has brought “sorrow and pain” as migrants, women, children and elderly people become caught in the middle.

Vincent Tshituka warms up ahead of the international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Italy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on July 5, 2025. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

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Speaking to SportsBoom, Tshituka said the demonstrations did not create anxiety for him or his family, but admitted it was difficult watching vulnerable people affected by unrest.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tshituka arrived in South Africa with his family as a child after fleeing conflict. More than two decades later, he has become a Springbok, but the debate around migration remains personal for the Sharks forward.

Vincent Tshituka on South Africa’s anti-immigration protests

According to a report by SportsBoom, Tshituka acknowledged that some communities have genuine concerns around issues such as unemployment, crime and economic struggles.

However, the Springbok said protests often move away from those concerns and end up hurting people who have little control over their circumstances. He explained that while some marches may start with good intentions, they can quickly descend into chaos. Tshituka said the circumstances of someone’s birth or migration journey are not choices they make.

"The demonstrations didn't create anxiety for me or my family, but they definitely caused us sorrow and pain. To see and witness these protests is sad, and it keeps recurring. You can see that there is a good intention behind some of the marches, at their root, but it always gets exaggerated and falls into a chaotic space and then women, children and the elderly get hurt. It never brings solutions," Tshituka told SportsBoom.co.za.

Springbok Vincent Tshituka proud of his Congolese roots

Tshituka’s own journey has given him a unique perspective on the immigration debate. After arriving in South Africa as a child, he built his life in the country and eventually earned his place in the Springboks after overcoming challenges around his eligibility to represent the nation. He pointed to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi as an example of a player who overcame difficult circumstances to reach the highest level of rugby.

He was naturalised alongside his brother Emmanuel in July 2025 and went on to make his official Test debut for the Boks at Loftus in the 42-24 victory against Italy in 2025.

Vincent Tshituka with Ruben van Heerd during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Image: Steve Haag

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Rassie Erasmus provides update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News