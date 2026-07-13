Ntsiki Mazwai is facing backlash on social media for her comments on immigration, days after announcing her candidacy to be the Mayor of Johannesburg

The controversial activist and musician revealed her plans should she be Mayor, which included ensuring citizens have water and electricity, instantly receiving support from some of her followers

However, not everyone was impressed, and instead, the critics slammed her plans, claiming she was not ready to be the Mayor

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntsiki Mazwai’s comments about immigration were met with mixed reactions. Images: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has found herself in the middle of a social media storm after her response to concerns about illegal immigration rubbed many South Africans the wrong way.

The drama kicked off when Ntsiki posted a photo of herself on 12 July 2026 dressed in a Land Party cap, with Johannesburg's streets visible in the background. The post followed her recent announcement that she is running to become Mayor of Johannesburg.

Followers challenge Ntsiki Mazwai

One user, jeanbloem7, fired back at the post with images of dilapidated buildings and a run-down neighbourhood, accusing her of staging the shot and avoiding the rougher parts of the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Choose the sleazy locations next time you do a photo op, Ntsiki."

Ntsiki quickly pushed back, clarifying that the images jeanbloem7 shared were not actually of Johannesburg.

Another user, Pampie59, then raised a more pointed concern about her political stance: "When we say we don't want illegal foreigners, you guys tell us about white people."

Ntsiki chose to address the immigration issue head-on, laying out what she believes falls within her scope as mayor.

"Morning, Thandeka. Immigration is a national policy. Issues of national importance are addressed by the president and his cabinet. My responsibility as mayor is centred around JHB residents and ensuring you have water, electricity, waste removal and safe spaces. In my role, I will ensure the areas that overlap will be attended to.

"For example, more investment in JMPD so that you guys feel safer in the streets, as I note that as a concern. You have also mentioned that the illegal immigrants overload the system. My area is to ensure there are no illegal connections and that I make sure I collect revenue from everyone benefiting."

See Ntsiki Mazwai's post below.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's mayoral ambitions

The response to her post was sharply divided. Some users were firmly in her corner:

MpangazithaMCN said:

"Ntsikinaiser, take that position as Mayor, you were born for it, star girl."

planet_h_e_r showed support:

"I always say we need new faces, young and innovative people in political spaces. I'm happy to support in any way possible."

Social media was divided on Ntsiki Mazwai's remarks about immigration. Image: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

However, most online users were far less convinced. Some of the pushback came from patriots who accused Ntsiki of "protecting" illegal immigrants by speaking against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the March and March movement.

LadyMpopi said:

"Lol, I think a mayor like you was the reason Sunnyside in Pretoria once had skwatta camps between Sunnypark Mall and Sterland for years, being occupied by Nigerians. They were only removed when a developer wanted to build a hotel in preparation for the 2010 World Cup."

NgcongoSfu83905 slammed Ntsiki Mazwai:

"We will not be voting for your nonsense political party. You think you're smart and can go against the voices of the masses. Illegal immigrants will vote for you; leave South Africans alone."

pushinM15 wrote:

"My sister, if you talk about cutting illegal electricity connections while the majority of Johannesburg communities rely on them, do you really think you can become mayor? You should educate yourself more about Johannesburg and skip this one, because you won't win. You'll just waste your money."

Yaya Mavundla calls out Ntsiki Mazwai

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Yaya Mavundla's reaction to Ntsiki Mazwai running for Mayor of Johannesburg.

The transgender activist slammed Ntsiki's history of slamming politicians, only to campaign to be a politician.

Source: Briefly News