Yaya Mavundla took a sharp dig at Ntsiki Mazwai after the poet was announced as the Land Party's mayoral candidate

The transgender activist posted a blunt message on social media, suggesting Ntsiki cannot benefit from a system she spent years tearing apart

Yaya's cryptic but pointed comment implied that Ntsiki's pivot from fierce critic to political hopeful lacks credibility

Yaya Mavundla weighed in on Ntsiki Mazwai's political career. Images: YayaRSA, ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Yaya Mavundla did not hold back when news broke that Ntsiki Mazwai had been announced as the Land Party's mayoral candidate.

On 9 July 2026, Mavundla took to her X (formerly Twitter) page with a cutting remark directed squarely at the poet and activist's sudden political ambitions.

"You can't sh*t under a tree and still expect to enjoy its shade. All the best, I guess!"

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A breakdown of Yaya Mavundla's message

The subtext of Mavundla's post was hard to miss. For years, Mazwai built her public profile as one of South Africa's most outspoken social commentators, regularly going after politicians, institutions, and the very systems of governance she now wants to be part of. Mavundla's analogy drew on that history, suggesting that someone who has spent so long degrading a space cannot then turn around and expect that same space to reward them with influence, votes, and public trust.

The "sh*tting under a tree" metaphor essentially argues that you cannot poison your own environment and then settle in expecting shade and comfort. Applied to Mazwai's trajectory, it suggests her sharp pivot from armchair critic to mayoral hopeful comes without the goodwill that political life demands.

Mazwai has never been shy about voicing her disdain for South African politics, politicians, and the broader establishment. Her social media presence has long been characterised by provocative opinions and aggressive takedowns of public figures and institutions alike.

Yaya Mavundla slammed Ntsiki Mazwai's sudden decision to go into politics. Images: YayaRSA, ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Mavundla's broader point, delivered with a dose of sarcasm, is that the public has a long memory. Burning bridges and consistently attacking a system from the outside does not vanish from people's minds the moment you decide you want a seat at the table.

The "All the best, I guess!" closer only deepened the scepticism, reading less like a genuine well-wish and more like a polite send-off to someone whose chances she views as slim.

Whether Mazwai's entry into formal politics will gain traction remains to be seen, but Mavundla's reaction suggests that at least some observers feel the transition is far from seamless.

Ntsiki Mazwai makes claims about March and March

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai linking the March and March movement to the Madlanga Commission.

She shared her thoughts on the sudden noise surrounding the anti-illegal immigration marches, saying they were receiving publicity to distract people from the Madlanga Commission.

Source: Briefly News