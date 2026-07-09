Documents Needed to Contest a Flagged or Blocked Identity Document in South Africa
- South Africans with blocked IDs can contest the status by submitting a specific set of documents to the Department of Home Affairs
- The process requires proof of identity, supporting affidavits, and evidence that the ID block was issued in error
- Knowing exactly what paperwork to gather can save citizens from lengthy delays and repeated trips to Home Affairs
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Having your South African ID blocked can bring daily life to a standstill. From banking to job applications, a blocked ID can shut doors across nearly every area of life, but there is a formal process to challenge it. The Department of Home Affairs allows South Africans to contest a blocked ID, provided they submit the correct documentation.
What causes an ID to be blocked
An ID can be flagged and blocked for several reasons, including suspected fraud, duplicate records, or administrative errors. In some cases, a person may not even know their ID has been blocked until they try to use it for an official transaction. To begin the process, a person must visit their nearest Home Affairs office. They will need to bring a certified copy of their blocked ID or smart card, a completed application form available at Home Affairs offices, and an affidavit explaining the circumstances and why the block should be lifted.
Documents needed to contest a blocked ID
Supporting documents depend on the reason for the block. If the block is from a suspected duplicate identity, additional proof such as a birth certificate, school records, or affidavits from family members may be required to confirm the person's identity. For blocks linked to fraud investigations, Home Affairs may require a police clearance certificate or documentation from the South African Police Service confirming there are no outstanding cases the individual is linked to.
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Once all documents are submitted, according to local publication IOL, Home Affairs will review the application and conduct an internal investigation. The process can take several weeks, and applicants are encouraged to follow up regularly. South Africans are also advised to keep certified copies of all submitted documents for their own records, as this can help resolve any discrepancies that arise during the review process.
5 Briefly News articles about Home Affairs
- A local news outlet has reported on a corrupt former Home Affairs official who has been sentenced to 12 years in prison following a passport fraud scandal.
- The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has launched a new, user-friendly digital portal to allow South Africans living abroad to verify and claim their lost citizenship.
- An American mom shared an emotional video revealing that only four out of eight members of her family had their visas renewed, forcing them to leave South Africa in 10 days.
- A young couple, both aged 22 years, were filmed going to Home Affairs, where they officially tied the knot and sealed their marriage with a passionate kiss.
- ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, shared that there had been a communication delay from the Department of Home Affairs regarding the 153 Palestinian asylum seekers to the public.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za