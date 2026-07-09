South Africans with blocked IDs can contest the status by submitting a specific set of documents to the Department of Home Affairs

The process requires proof of identity, supporting affidavits, and evidence that the ID block was issued in error

Knowing exactly what paperwork to gather can save citizens from lengthy delays and repeated trips to Home Affairs

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Having your South African ID blocked by Home Affairs can instantly freeze your daily life. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Having your South African ID blocked can bring daily life to a standstill. From banking to job applications, a blocked ID can shut doors across nearly every area of life, but there is a formal process to challenge it. The Department of Home Affairs allows South Africans to contest a blocked ID, provided they submit the correct documentation.

What causes an ID to be blocked

An ID can be flagged and blocked for several reasons, including suspected fraud, duplicate records, or administrative errors. In some cases, a person may not even know their ID has been blocked until they try to use it for an official transaction. To begin the process, a person must visit their nearest Home Affairs office. They will need to bring a certified copy of their blocked ID or smart card, a completed application form available at Home Affairs offices, and an affidavit explaining the circumstances and why the block should be lifted.

Documents needed to contest a blocked ID

Supporting documents depend on the reason for the block. If the block is from a suspected duplicate identity, additional proof such as a birth certificate, school records, or affidavits from family members may be required to confirm the person's identity. For blocks linked to fraud investigations, Home Affairs may require a police clearance certificate or documentation from the South African Police Service confirming there are no outstanding cases the individual is linked to.

Once all documents are submitted, according to local publication IOL, Home Affairs will review the application and conduct an internal investigation. The process can take several weeks, and applicants are encouraged to follow up regularly. South Africans are also advised to keep certified copies of all submitted documents for their own records, as this can help resolve any discrepancies that arise during the review process.

Required files can range from family affidavits to police clearance certificates. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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