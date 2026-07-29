Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis spoke out on mounting speculation linking him to a move away from Orlando Pirates

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and assisted 9 more in 43 appearances as Pirates clinched a historic treble in 2025/26

Appollis's absence from the Bafana Bafana welcome-home event at OR Tambo Airport added fuel to the transfer rumours

Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis has broken his silence on the swirling transfer speculation surrounding him, insisting his attention is firmly fixed on the Soweto club and nowhere else.

Speaking as quoted by GOAL, the 24-year-old Cape Town-born attacker was unequivocal: "At the moment, I'm not focused on those kinds of things; my job is to play for Orlando Pirates, and I'm happy here. So other things that have been in the media, I don't take note of them. As I said, my job is to play for Pirates because I'm happy here."

Appollis's standout 2025/26 season

The Bafana Bafana star's form this past season made him one of the most talked-about players in the Premier Soccer League.

Across all competitions, Appollis appeared in 43 matches, contributing 12 goals and nine assists, playing a central role in Pirates' historic treble-winning campaign under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

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His rise has been rapid since arriving at the club from Polokwane City FC ahead of the 2025/26 season. Pirates reportedly fended off serious interest from Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and other African clubs to secure his signature.

World Cup run intensifies European interest

Appollis's stock climbed further on the international stage during South Africa's record-breaking 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. He featured prominently as Hugo Broos's squad made history by becoming the first South African men's senior side to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

It was shortly after this achievement that speculation reached its peak. When Bafana Bafana returned home, Appollis was notably absent from the team's reception at OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of fans and officials had gathered. The absence prompted widespread conjecture that he was already in Europe completing a transfer.

Despite those rumours, the winger's public comments suggest he remains committed to the Buccaneers. Pirates will be eager to hold onto their key asset, particularly with a CAF Champions League campaign on the horizon and the appetite to build on their treble success.

Source: Briefly News