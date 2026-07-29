Siyanda Ndlovu completed his move to Mamelodi Sundowns after a strong season with Golden Arrows, where he impressed

The 22-year-old was reportedly on the verge of signing with Orlando Pirates before making a dramatic last-minute switch to the Brazilians

Ndlovu opened up about his decision and sent a message to Sundowns supporters during an appearance on the club's Pitchside Podcast

Mamelodi Sundowns' latest recruit, Siyanda Ndlovu, has spoken openly about what drew him to Chloorkop, pointing to the club's trophy-winning culture as the decisive factor in his move.

The 22-year-old winger, who came through the Golden Arrows academy, joins the PSL giants after an impressive campaign in which he registered four goals and six assists across 25 appearances for Abafana Bes'thende.

Ndlovu's switch from Pirates to Sundowns

What made the transfer particularly dramatic was Ndlovu's reported change of heart late in the process. According to reports, the attacker had agreed terms with PSL champions Orlando Pirates and even linked up with the Soweto club before abruptly reversing course and committing to the Brazilians instead.

Speaking on Sundowns' The Pitchside Podcast alongside DJ Naves, Ndlovu, known by the nickname 'Skhwishi', explained the thinking behind his choice.

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"Mamelodi Sundowns competes for a lot of trophies," he said. "It's a very competitive side, even in the league. So, as a player, I had a wish that if I get to Sundowns, I'll compete for these cups and grow in my game."

Ndlovu promises to add value at Chloorkop

Ndlovu also directed a message at the Sundowns faithful, making clear he intends to earn his place rather than simply fill a squad spot.

"My message to the fans is that I'll do my best to fight for the team, to fight for the badge," he said. "I want to contribute to strengthening this team and work hard so I don't just make up the numbers. I have to work hard and add value like the other guys."

Despite his ambition, Ndlovu faces a competitive battle for a starting berth under head coach Miguel Cardoso. The right wing position is crowded, with fellow new arrival Antonio Van Wyk, Kutlwano Lethlaku and experienced campaigner Thapelo Morena all capable of filling the role Ndlovu favours.

The two-time African champions will be expecting their summer acquisitions to hit the ground running as they look to defend their domestic dominance and push for continental honours in the season ahead.

Source: Briefly News