A content creator posted a clip on 27 July 2026 doing his own version of the popular 'Siyakubongela Mzala' squat challenge

The man stuffed clothes into his pants to mimic the king of squats' famous look before pulling off the move

Viewers flooded the comments section, with some jokingly tagging Donald Trump about the 'terrible things' happening in SA

A TikToker had viewers in stitches after stuffing his pants to parody the famous "Siyakubongela Mzala" squat challenge. Image: @ndlozman

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker had the internet doubled over when he put his own spin on one of Mzansi's most beloved fitness trends. On 27 July 2026, TikTok account @ndlozman posted a clip of the "Siyakubongela Mzala" squat challenge, a movement inspired by the king of squats, a gym personality famous locally and internationally for his impressive workout and eye-catching physique.

SA can't get enough of the squat challenge

The twist? When @ndlozman turned around to reveal his version of the look, he had stuffed clothing into his pants to recreate the gym guru's signature shape before dropping into the squat. The "Siyakubongela Mzala" challenge has become a cultural moment in South Africa, drawing participants from all walks of life who want to take on the squat king's legendary routine. The man's version stood out not just for the padding, but the sheer audacity of attempting the move with a straight face.

Watch the TikTok clip that has Mzansi in stitches below:

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Mzansi reacts to the hilarious imitation

Some viewers jokingly suggested the clip was proof that South Africa's unity needed no explanation, while others called him out for not going low enough on the squat.

User @ruther wrote:

"South African black and white are the same WhatsApp group. Crazy nation."

User @Lungie said:

"I didn't expect the background 😭."

User @Sne Hlatsa added:

"Just RSA. No DNA needed"

User @lawrenzo42 called him out:

"Go down man, go down. You are cheating."

User @dinny.masem declared:

"You closed the challenge 😂."

User @Dumisani_012 noted:

"Dude, the only thing that's missing are the dreadlocks, then you good to go 😭"

3 Briefly News articles about viral TikTok challenges

A group of energetic South African schoolteachers delighted social media users by showing off their impressive moves in the viral "ZEP" dance challenge.

A woman's humorous take on a popular TikTok challenge, where she proudly flexed her university degree, sparked a lively online debate about what people bring to relationships.

South African Airways cabin crew members delighted online viewers by joining the viral "Chomy Yam" dance challenge at their offices.

Source: Briefly News