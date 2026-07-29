Zee Nxumalo posted a TikTok video recently with a caption that left fans deeply unsettled

The South African personality's clip hinted at wanting to kick the bucket, and it had many fans confused

Fans flooded social media with concern after an X user reposted the worrying video

Zee Nxumalo’s ‘Kick the Bucket’ clip had fans concerned. Image: zeenxumaloza

Source: UGC

South African personality Zee Nxumalo has set off alarm bells online after posting a TikTok video that appeared to hint at kicking the bucket. The 12-second clip, uploaded to her account @zeenxumaloza, carried the caption overlay "Sometimes I wish I could:" — with many viewers interpreting what followed as a reference to kicking the bucket.

An X user, @Sikhumbuzo_1, reposted the video on Monday, 28 July 2026. The post gathered over 13,000 views within hours, drawing a wave of worried responses from Mzansi.

Fans rally behind Zee Nxumalo

The mood in the comments was one of genuine fear, with followers urging Zee to hold on and expressing relief that the video was being flagged publicly. In the clip, Zee kicked a bucket and continued to dance. For some people, kicking the bucket is another term for dying. Watch the video below:

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Below are some of the reactions:

@kwaNompondwana reacted: "Yhey she mustn't 😭"

@Sikhumbuzo_1, who originally reposted the clip, wrote: "Haha I hope ehy. We've been losing a lot of people; it's not good."

@Sikhumbuzo_1 replied: "Better to wait than to bring it on yourself, true."

@_simplyenny said: "I hope she's okay."

@Sikhumbuzo_1 added: "I hope shame. This video is bad."

On TikTok under her original post, Nxumalo's fans asked whether this was a cry for help.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, please reach out to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) on their 24-hour helpline at 0800 456 789.

Zee Nxumalo is booked and ready

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo shared her international gig guide on X, revealing confirmed shows across Australia, the UK, and several African countries.

The announcement came as South African artists continue to face cancellations and boycotts in some African countries linked to the ongoing immigration tensions. Fans reacted to the news, with some raising eyebrows over Zee still appearing in some intercontinental gigs.

Source: Briefly News