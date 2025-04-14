A young South African woman was excited after hearing about the death of her baby’s father

The lady announced the news on TikTok, where many other single ladies wished for her “fortune”

The comments section was filled with numerous reactions from South Africans who celebrated the woman’s “win”

A young single mother from South Africa was excited after she learned about the death of her baby’s father.

A Mzansi lady was excited about her baby daddy's death. Image: @athini19

Source: TikTok

The Mzansi woman shared the news with her TikTok family, who did not disappoint and celebrated the news with her.

Woman celebrates death of baby daddy

A young South African Xhosa lady, Athini, was jolly after she heard about the passing of her ex-boyfriend. The two have a baby together, but later parted ways.

Athini expressed her excitement after learning about the man’s death and filmed a video where she dressed up to visit the mourning family. She appeared jolly, covered in a clown filter as she expressed herself on TikTok.

The single mother captioned her now-viral videos:

“Life is hard but at least Sbu from Nanda (baby daddy) died last week.”

The shocking post received a lot of reactions from South African women who too wanted the same for themselves. Mzansi baby mamas have shared just how debilitating it is to raise a child with deadbeat fathers and wished them the worst.

After watching Athini’s video, many of them hoped that their baby daddies would kick the bucket soon as revenge for all the pain and suffering they’ve endured because of them. The young woman later shared with her followers that her story was just for content:

“My baby daddy is very much still alive, I’m just pushing content and people are starting to believe the fake story.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi helps woman celebrate death

Social media users were happy after a woman appeared jolly about her baby daddy’s death:

South African women prayed for their baby daddies' deaths. Image: @athini19

Source: TikTok

@Rea_beautyhub_n_craft prayed:

“For my baby daddy (Sbusiso Mali) to be next, at least when she asks me where her dad is, then I can tell her he died instead of he and abandoned her, in Jesus' name, amen.”

@Lesego🤍 said:

“God, I see what you are doing for other women I receive.”

@ZintleMonica confessed:

“Mine died last year July. I cried for a few seconds then I started laughing.”

@G o o d n e s s’🥰🌈realised:

“These comments are a sign that I shouldn't have a child right now.”

@ntharedi commented:

“Sbu must come to fetch my baby daddy.”

@Love love❤️🥰 wrote:

“For my deadbeat baby daddy (Sam Mmola) be next in Jesus' name.”

@Matlhatsi_Khosa hoped:

“For my dad to be next.”

