A Takealot delivery rider battled ferocious Cape Town wind while stopped at a traffic light in a video shared online on 29 July 2026

Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux posted the clip online, showing strong gusts pushing the rider clean off his bike

Mzansi flooded the comments with laughter, joking that Cape Town wind shows no mercy to delivery riders

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Takealot rider became a viral hit after Cape Town wind knocked him off his bike. Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux filmed the moment at a Cape Town traffic light on 29 July 2026.

The video quickly gathered thousands of views after landing on Twitter timelines. The clip shows the rider struggling hard to keep his bicycle upright. Strong gusts pushed him sideways as he tried to steady his food delivery box.

Cape Town’s winds play their part

Cape Town is one of the windiest cities in South Africa. Cold fronts sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, bringing gale-force gusts. These winter storms can produce winds far stronger than the city’s famous summer south-easter.

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Locals often call the city’s wind patterns unpredictable, especially near the coastline. Gusts in exposed areas can reach speeds of 80 kilometres per hour. The wind has long shaped daily life for cyclists and delivery riders alike.

Mzansi social media users flooded the comment section with jokes and laughing emojis. One commenter joked that Cape Town wind is simply not for beginners. Another user asked how strong the wind gets during September for an upcoming trip.

Several people on @AdvoBarryRoux's post described the Cape Town wind as downright abusive. Many praised the rider for staying calm in the process. Others joked about the delivery box nearly flying out of his hands.

Cape Town’s geography, wedged between mountains and sea, intensifies these wind patterns. The funnel effect around Table Mountain often makes gusts feel even stronger. For now, the Takealot rider has become an unlikely local celebrity online. His brief battle with the wind left South Africans both amused and sympathetic.

Watch the clip below:

More about SA winds

A Facebook video by Cape View Superette & Fresh Produce shows a truck battling strong Cape Town winds on an open road.

A TikTok video captured the moment that a storm hit an area in Cape Town and caused immense damage.

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver went viral after struggling to lift his fallen bike during severe flooding and strong winds in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News