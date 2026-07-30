Mel Viljoen sat down for a serious interview to discuss a secret recording made during her husband Peet's court case

She claimed the state's investigating officer, who has worked on the case for 17 years, was caught lying under oath on camera

Mel said the recording, which was submitted as evidence, was confirmed as 100% accurate by the prosecution itself

Mel Viljoen called for the prosecutor in Peet Viljoen's case to be removed. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen has broken her silence in a tense sit-down interview with Renaldo Nortje, making explosive claims about the conduct of state officials handling her husband Peet Viljoen's ongoing court case.

In the Instagram video posted on Thursday, 30 July 2026, Mel described the moment a recording captured what she believes was misconduct inside the courtroom. She explained that someone with her and her in-laws had the presence of mind to hit record on a device, unknowingly capturing the state's investigator in a compromising position.

Watch the interview where Mel Viljoen unpacks the controversial recording by clicking the link.

Investigating officer allegedly caught on camera

According to Mel, the investigating officer in the case has been attached to the matter for 17 years. She alleged that this officer committed perjury in court while being recorded without her knowledge. After the recording surfaced, both the prosecutor and the investigating officer reportedly requested a 15-minute recess to verify the footage. Upon returning to court, Mel said they confirmed the contents of the recording were "100% correct."

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Despite that confirmation, Mel alleged the prosecutor continued to allow her investigating officer to proceed, which Mel described as an obstruction of justice aimed at keeping an innocent man behind bars.

"This is perverting the course of justice, to lie under oath to keep a man who is ultimately innocent in prison," she said during the interview.

Mel Viljoen calls for prosecutor's removal

Mel was asked directly what she believed should happen when a prosecutor discovers their investigating officer has lied under oath. Her answer was unequivocal.

"Absolutely. The case should have been stopped right there, and the prosecutor should have been removed from the roll," she said.

She also argued that the state's entire case had effectively collapsed as a result of the recording, saying the prosecution could no longer prove where Peet was at the relevant time, which she described as the cornerstone of their argument against him.

The allegations discussed in the interview reflect Mel Viljoen's account of events. The prosecuting authorities and investigating officer have not responded publicly to the claims contained in the interview at the time of publication.

Mel Viljoen made explosive claims about her husband's case in a new interview. Image: realrenaldonortje

Source: Instagram

PI accuses Mel Viljoen of breaching agreement

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that private eye Mike Bolhuis ended his cooperation with Mel Viljoen over multiple breaches of agreement.

The fallout came just days after Mel publicly apologised and agreed to cooperate with Bolhuis and Specialised Security Services in the Tammy Taylor franchise investigation.

Source: Briefly News