Former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Peet Viljoen discusses the harsh prison diet and the fear of retaliation for complaints

Mel Viljoen explains her absence from the latest court proceedings and why her husband was wearing the same tracksuit he had on when he was arrested

She previously shared a video montage showing her husband's unknown side with an emotional caption

Mel Viljoen explained why she didn't attend her husband's latest court appearance. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Peet Viljoen has opened up about the living conditions at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison, where he is being held in a single cell. His wife, former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen, has also explained why she chose not to attend his latest court appearance.

Peet Viljoen briefly appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, 26 June 2026, for what was supposed to be the start of his formal bail application. However, the case was postponed after he announced that he had fired his commissioning attorney, Carel Taute and appointed senior counsel, Sita Kolbe, who currently serves as a judge in the Court of Appeal, as his new lawyer. The court postponed the matter to 8 July after it emerged that his new lawyer was unavailable.

Peet Viljoen reveals what he eats in prison

After the proceedings, Peet Viljoen spoke to Netwerk24 and revealed that his diet mainly consists of porridge. Peet told the publication that he is reluctant to complain because he fears retaliation.

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"I survive. I don't get food. I get porridge and cabbage. Slack porridge in the morning, porridge and cabbage or porridge and bean soup in the afternoon and in the evening, you get four slices of bread. But you can't complain, because then they victimise you or someone beats you up,” he claimed.

Mel Viljoen explains why she skipped court

In a separate interview with Netwerk24, Mel Viljoen explained why she was absent from Friday's court proceedings after attending her husband's first appearance. She said she has decided to keep a low profile.

"I do it for the dust (to die down)," she says.

Mel also addressed questions about why Peet appeared in court wearing the same cream-coloured Hugo Boss tracksuit he had on when he was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport more than a week earlier. According to her, the tracksuit had been washed, and although she had brought him warmer clothes and socks, he chose to wear it again.

"This is not a fashion show, this is Peet's life," she emphasised.

Mel added that after his arrest, she took two black Woolworths bags filled with food and personal necessities, including a blanket, mirror, nail clippers and a radio, to Kgosi Mampuru II Prison. However, Peet reportedly needs a permit before he can keep those items in his single cell.

Peet Viljoen revealed what he eats in Kgosi Mampuru Prison. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Why is Peet Viljoen at Kgosi Mampuru?

Peet Viljoen was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after being deported from the United States.

He is facing more than 400 charges, including fraud, corruption, forgery and theft, in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. The State alleges that Viljoen and his co-accused, Resimate Maringa, Dorah Madisha, Wiets Nell, Ronel van Vuuren and Edmund Sibisi, orchestrated a scheme involving valuable municipal properties. Prosecutors claim the group created fraudulent documentation to facilitate illegal property transfers to private companies.

Mel Viljoen shows softer side of jailed husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen showed the world an unknown side of her husband in a video montage.

She shared the video with a caption heaping praise onto her husband.

Source: Briefly News