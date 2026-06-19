Popular reality TV stars Mel and Peet Viljoen were compared to Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana this week when they appeared in court together

Popular lawyer Peet Viljoen will reportedly be transferred to Kgosi Mampuru Prison after spending time at Sunnyside Police Station

South Africans commented on the latest videos of the couple in court on Thursday, 18 June 2026

Peet Viljoen to be transferred to Kgosi Mampuru Prison, SA reacts to videos of Mel in court

Source: Facebook

Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen made headlines this week when it was reported that he is being transferred to Kgosi Mampuru Prison after his arrest at OR Tambo Airport on 16 June 2026.

Viljoen's wife, Mel, who supported him during his court appearance on Thursday, 18 June 2026, trended on social media this week when she shared online why her husband was arrested.

Entertainment reporter Bianca Van Wyk shared on her TikTok account on Thursday, 18 June 2026, that disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen will be transferred to Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where he will await his

"There was an issue around where Peet Viljoen must be held until his next court date, his formal bail application. He spent the last 2 nights in the Sunnyside Police Station cells. His lawyer said they want to keep him there because it's easier to consult, but the station commander said 'no'.

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"That means that Peet Viljoen is on his way to Kgosi Mampuru Prison, and he will be there until his next court appearance on the 26 of June 2026," said Van Wyk.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video on its Instagram account of the Viljoens in court on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

"Controversial disbarred lawyer #PeetViljoen made his first appearance in court this morning, on charges of fraud, theft and forgery. The charges are linked to the fraudulent sale of municipal property dating back to 2010. The 57-year-old, who's married to The Real Housewives Of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen, was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday. He is facing allegations of fraud, theft, forgery, and contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act," said the blog.

South Africans comment on the latest videos and photos of the Viljoens in court

Louise asked:

"Question...He is one of 'The best lawyers in South Africa. Why is he not representing himself?"

Millydagirl replied:

"😂One thing about Mel, she believes in indoda (man) shem."

Cyber criminal reacted:

"Sis Mel wouldn't mind sleeping in jail with him. 😢They must offer her an opportunity to do so."

Ntokozokabaimsimanga replied:

"He’s disbarred, babe😭👍🏽. I hope this helps."

Sim-bae also said:

"He’s not. But no lawyer should represent themselves. It’s like a surgeon doing their own surgery."

Vivica Kay responded:

"Peet walked into the courtroom with sparkling water in hand 😭🤭."

NixC asked Van Wyk:

"Do you perhaps know if he pays for his lawyer or if it's a legal aid lawyer?"

BiancaSays3 replied:

"He is represented by a private lawyer - no legal aid."

Mel Viljoen supports Peet Viljoen in court, who is transferred to Kgosi Mampuru Prison. Images: MelanyViljoen and Peet Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mzansi comments on a video of Mel Viljoen storming off at OR Tambo after Peet's arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on 17 June 202 that a clip of Mel Viljoen walking away after speaking to a reporter about Peet Viljoen at OR Tambo had social media buzzing this week.

Mel's husband, Peet Viljoen, was nabbed at the airport by the South African Police Service after his release from prison.

South Africans on social media commented on a video of Mel Viljoen at OR Tambo on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News