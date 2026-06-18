Sizwe Dhlomo humorously compared Peet Viljoen’s legal representative to a beloved character from a popular comedy series

Peet Viljoen appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 18 June 2026 after his arrest at O.R. Tambo International Airport

Happy Simelane, who lost R2.8 million in a franchise deal with Peet and Mel Viljoen, also broke her silence after his initial court appearance

Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at Peet Viljoen’s lawyer. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Newzroom405/X, peetviljoen/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo had social media in stitches after joking about Peet Viljoen’s lawyer during his first court appearance, likening him to a character from a popular SABC sitcom. This was after Peet Viljoen made his first appearance before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday, 18 June 2026.

Viljoen was arrested on Tuesday evening, 16 June, at OR Tambo Airport upon his arrival from the United States in connection with a R100-million property fraud scheme orchestrated 16 years ago. Peet Viljoen’s initial court appearance on Thursday topped social media trending charts, especially after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that Viljoen is facing hundreds of charges, including fraud, corruption, theft, forgery, and uttering. He will remain in custody for at least another week after the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed his bail application to 26 June.

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at Peet Viljoen’s lawyer

Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of the former Real Housewives of Pretoria star’s attorney requesting that his client be kept at Sunnyside Police Station while awaiting his bail application. He explained how difficult it is to consult with a client in remand.

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Watch the video below:

As South Africans weighed in on Peet Viljoen’s lawyer’s request, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat with his signature wit. The former Kaya FM radio host poked fun at Viljoen’s lawyer, saying that he looked like the iconic comic character Bra Darkie from the classic SABC sitcom Velaphi. This was because Viljoen’s lawyer also wore an eye patch like Bra Darkie. The character was played by the late veteran actor Sam Mabaso Williams. The post was captioned:

“lol! Bra Darkie is his lawyer?”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo roasts Peet Viljoen's lawyer

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Peet Viljoen’s lawyer, with some commenting on Sizwe Dhlomo’s remark.

Here are some of the comments:

@callmepopp remarked:

“Looks like he was dragged out of retirement. He’s tired and out of touch. Sunny side is treating them well and doing everything to accommodate him. Must be nice.”

@chapeesh187464 laughed:

“You can't make this up. It’s a movie🤣”

@tom196762885675 alleged:

“Legal aid lawyer.”

@kooswiese said:

“I wish they would be as quick when it comes to arresting the corrupt Ministers.”

Happy Simelane reacted after Peet Viljoen made his first court appearance. Image: _happysimelane

Source: Instagram

Happy Simelane breaks silence after Peet Viljoen appears in court

Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only high-profile South African who broke their silence after Peet Viljoen appeared in court.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Happy Simelane broke her silence after court proceedings.

Simelane lost R2.8 million to Peet Viljoen and his wife, Mel Viljoen, in a Tammy Taylor franchise deal.

Source: Briefly News