Peet Viljoen made his initial appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

Happy Simelane, who lost R2.8 million in a Tammy Taylor franchise deal, broke her silence after court proceedings

The staggering amount of fraud charges that Peet Viljoen faces sparked a heated discussion on social media

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Happy Simelane called for a protest after Peet Viljoen's first court appearance. Image: _happysimelane, peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Happy Simelane has broken her silence after Peet Viljoen made his first appearance before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday, 18 June 2026. Viljoen was arrested on Tuesday evening, 16 June, at OR Tambo Airport upon his arrival from the United States in connection with a R100 million property fraud scheme orchestrated 16 years ago.

The Mommy Club reality TV star, Happy Simelane, attended court proceedings on Thursday. Simelane has a complicated history with Peet and his wife, Mel Viljoen. Simelane previously accused the Viljoens of defrauding her of about R2.8 million through a failed Tammy Taylor franchise licence deal.

Happy Simelane calls for demo against Peet and Mel Viljoen

Speaking after Viljoen’s court appearance, Simelane said she is now planning to mobilise other alleged victims ahead of his next court date scheduled for Thursday, 25 June 2026. In an interview with IOL, she suggested a coordinated protest outside court. She joked that victims should protest by wearing matching black T-shirts.

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“I must mobilise. The next court date, I'm mobilising. Victims of Tammy Taylor must be outside. Actually, I'm calling a strike. Actually, I'm calling a national strike at this point. We must wear black T-shirts [written] ‘Surviving Peet Viljoen’ or ‘Peet and Melany Victims’,” Simelane said.

Happy Simelane also reflected on the Viljoens’ time in the United States, saying she was not surprised when reports of their legal troubles abroad emerged. She claimed she had always believed they would eventually get into hot water outside South Africa as well.

“I was not worried because I knew a thief will get away with something here, but they will go and repeat it elsewhere and get arrested. Psychologically, I knew they were going to be arrested. I knew they were going to do something wrong in America,” she explained.

She called on others who say they were affected to come forward and share their stories publicly, saying justice cannot be achieved if people remain afraid or isolated.

“I'm calling all the victims. The time for you being silenced, being scared, being victimised; those days are over. Come and voice out and tell your clothing. Come and tell your story so that all the victims' voices and stories can be heard because we need justice to deserve. We cannot just let crooks walk away after destroying so many people's lives. I cannot do it alone. We cannot do it as a small group,” Simelane added.

She added that while she is relieved to see Peet Viljoen before court, she will only feel satisfied once both he and Mel Viljoen are jailed.

“I’ve been dreaming about this day for five years. I would need to see him sentenced, including Mel. Probably for life because they don’t deserve to be out there with the public. They’re evil,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Happy Simelane threatened a demo after Peet Viljoen appeared in court. Image: _happysimelane, peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Peet Viljoen's 400 fraud charges

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Peet Viljoen faced 400 charges when he appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

South Africans have taken to X to react to the staggering number of charges, with many saying he's not walking free anytime soon.

Source: Briefly News