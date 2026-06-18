Peet Viljoen was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, shortly after returning from the United States

The former reality TV star faces over 400 charges linked to a R100m Johannesburg Metro Properties fraud scheme dating back 16 years

South Africans have taken to X to react to the staggering number of charges, with many saying he's not walking free anytime soon

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Peet Viljoen has been hit with 400 charges. Image: Peet Viljoen, Melany Viljoen

Source: Instagram

South Africans are not holding back after news broke that former reality TV star Peet Viljoen was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport and faces a jaw-dropping 400-plus charges linked to a R100m property fraud scheme.

Peet, known for his appearances alongside his wife and YouTuber Mel Viljoen, was nabbed on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, in connection with a Johannesburg Metro Properties fraud case that allegedly dates back 16 years. The arrest came almost immediately after he returned to South African soil. The Hawks were apparently not about to let him settle in first. Entertainment reporter Bianca Van Wyk first shared the news on X, confirming the nature of the charges.

On Thursday, 18 June 2026, Peet Viljoen appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where his case was postponed to 26 June for a formal bail application. The state is allegedly looking to oppose his bail, but the formalities could not continue due to pending verification checks. Viljoen currently faces charges of fraud, perjury, forgery and theft.

Mel Viljoen breaks her silence

This is not the first time Peet has found himself on the wrong side of the law. In March 2026, he and Mel made headlines after they were arrested for allegedly stealing food from a grocery store in the United States, an incident that sparked widespread ridicule back home. The couple was subsequently deported.

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Mel took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to address her husband's latest arrest, revealing he had been picked up for an "old case." She shared a screenshot of a Facebook video from September 2025 in which Peet had already spoken publicly about the matter, suggesting the case had been brewing for some time.

Mzansi sounds off on 400 charges

South Africans flooded X with reactions ranging from shock to outright amusement once the scale of the charges became clear. Below are some of the standout responses:

@NoneofyourBzns_said:

"Every dog has its day."

@ketshedile_ reacted:

"He's not seeing the sun again. Happy's ancestors are working overtime."

@deputyneighbor remarked:

"Add an extra one for spewing nonsense about our country."

@Hlela_Lulubel was stunned:

"How do you even try and defend yourself from 400 charges."

@NiniMthimkulu advised Mel:

"Mel must run away from this man!"

With over 400 charges to answer for, Peet Viljoen's legal troubles show no signs of slowing down, and if Mzansi's reaction is anything to go by, public sympathy is in very short supply.

Peet Viljoen's past remarks come back to haunt him

In a previous report from Briefly News, Peet Viljoen's past remarks have come back to haunt him, and people are feeling less sympathetic towards him

In a resurfaced video, Peet Viljoen was heard making racist remarks about black South Africans and other non-whites

Following his arrest, people have been dissecting his harsh words towards other races, despite his denial of his alleged racism

Source: Briefly News