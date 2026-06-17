A clip of Mel Viljoen walking away after speaking to a reporter about Peet Viljoen at OR Tambo had social media buzzing this week

Mel's husband, Peet Viljoen, was nabbed at the airport by the South African Police Service after his release from prison

South Africans on social media commented on a video of Mel Viljoen at OR Tambo on Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Mzansi Comments on a Video of Mel Viljoen Storming Off at OR Tambo After Peet's Arrest

Source: Facebook

Businesswoman Mel Viljoen sparked a debate on social media on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, when a video of her at OR Tambo International Airport was shared online.

Mel revealed on her social media account this week why her husband, Peet Viljoen, was arrested after he landed at OR Tambo this week.

Peet Vijoen made headlines on Tuesday evening, 16 June 2026, when a video of his arrest at OR Tambo was shared online following his release from a US prison.

Entertainment reporter Bianca van Wyk shared a clip of Mel Viljoen on her TikTok account on 16 June 2026. Van Wyk says the sound from the clip is bad and shares footage of the TV star.

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Van Wyk also shares in another TikTok video why Mrs Viljoen stormed off at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

"I also wanna say, I got to meet Mel Viljoen this evening. It was an interesting interaction. She wants to know what my problem was and how I knew she was there, how I knew Peet was gonna arrive.

"That was quite an experience, and she recorded me, but she stormed off when I said I have a friend in America, that's why I also knew, you lied about your charge sheet," says Van Wyk.

South Africans weigh in on the video

LadyTofficial asked:

"😂What is the problem?"

Bee🐝 responded:

"Kak funny 🤣."

Peter-John Titus reacted:

"Okay bob, 💇‍♀️slay ✨."

Tilla wrote:

"I love this 😂😂😂."

Michellemopp responded:

"Wow! 🤣."

Lianca commented:

"I'm reading reports that Peet was arrested at OR Tambo tonight."

CarolinaBudgie reacted:

"Yes, poppie, it is an old, old case that has now come back to haunt you."

CarolinaBudgie said:

"Mel Miljoen!! 🤣🤣🤣."

Mavamava1800 wrote:

"They are being arrested left, right, and centre."

Dihn_Bailey_Author commented:

"Do they really think people forget?"

Web Sta 🇿🇦 responded:

"[Sticker] Dude with the luggage."

Carla Marisa Valente Gama replied:

"Classic 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

MISS MOYA said:

" 'If stick by my man' was a person. She really rides for him hard yoh."

Mariusvanzyl04 reacted:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣😉."

Lebohang0902 responded:

"😂😂😂👌."

Gontse2809 replied:

"😂😂😂😂😂."

Mzansi Comments on a Video of Mel Viljoen Storming Off at OR Tambo After Peet's Arrest

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen has been released from a US prison, SA is concerned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2026 that South African podcaster and TV star Mel Viljoen had been let go from the prison in the USA after her arrest in March 2026.

The TV star and her husband, Peet Viljoen, trended on social media when they were caught shoplifting at a grocery store in America.

Social media users took to social media on Friday, 22 May 2026, to comment on Mel's release and possible return to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News