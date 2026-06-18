Amid his legal battles, Peet Viljoen's past remarks have come back to haunt him, and people are feeling less sympathetic towards him

In a resurfaced video, Peet Viljoen was heard making racist remarks about black South Africans and other non-whites

Following his arrest, people have been dissecting his harsh words towards other races, despite his denial of his alleged racism

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A resurfaced video of Peet Viljoen making racist remarks has caused a stir after he was apprehended by the SAPS. Image: peetviljoen

Source: Instagram

South Africans have done some digging and unearthed some alarming videos of Peet Viljoen making some unsavoury remarks about people from other races.

Peet makes racist remarks, then backtracks

As his legal troubles mount, Peet Viljoen went viral after social media unearthed past videos where he called black South Africans all sorts of names. Viljoen, who was arrested in a United States facility for theft alongside his wife, Melany Viljoen, has gained popularity for spewing hatred towards black people and non-white people.

"Me, Peet Viljoen, I think black people in South Africa are inferior to white people," he said so proudly.

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He then spoke about how white people have built most of South Africa's infrastructure, saying he does not know where black people come from.

"Honestly, they have not invented anything, not build anything. The Great Wall of China, the pyramids, they have done nothing. They have only built the mud hut. Today, the white Afrikaner has to suffer and give up the country. In 35 years, they have done zip. They took our roads and put their names on them," he vented.

Viljoen then came for other races, including Indians and Chinese people, saying they are not honest.

In another video, the former reality TV star admitted to being racist, “There is no doubt in my mind that I am a racist and hate South African black people.”

However, he quickly changed his tune when he was detained at the US ICE California City facility. Speaking to Rapport Viljoen denied the racist title, saying that would only be true if he hated all black people, saying he also has untoward feelings when it comes to "stupid white people.

"I can only be a racist if I hate all black people. Let me be clear: I hate stupid white people more. The white people who judge everyone on social media, with a cat as a profile picture – I hate them the most," Peet said.

"I hate what the black government is doing to the country. I meant government tenders. I meant that tenders are only awarded to black people; it is now only black people who steal. My comment was directed at media reports of black people stealing," Peet said via the Getting Out app, on which detainees can communicate.

Mel Viljoen faces backlash from Afrikaans community

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mel Viljoen was not well-received by the Afrikaans community after she reached out to express how much she missed them while detained in the United States.

Online users wasted no time dragging the infamous reality TV star, with many revisiting her past controversies. This followed Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen's arrest in Florida for their alleged involvement in an organised shoplifting ring.

Source: Briefly News