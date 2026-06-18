A young man shared the biggest lesson he says South Africa taught him during his stay

Social media users quickly picked up on one statement that had many asking question

Some people thought they were being praised while others were not completely convinced

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The man shared his experience of South Africa. Image: @sebas.unfilteredd

Source: TikTok

A European man shares what he has learnt from living in South Africa for the past few months. But not many South Africans were pleased with the review.

In the TikTok video posted on 17 June 2026, @sebas_unfilteredd shares how his six month stay in South Africa has affected him so far. The young man, who claims he is here on a University exchange programme captioned his post:

"What I have learned living abroad in a so-called third world country like South Africa."

He also shared the lesson that Mzansi has taught him. He said:

"South Africa showed me what actual gratitude looks like....it showed me how much we actually take for granted at home, like basic manners, punctuality, personal standard...and what it's like when not everything is handed to you."

But what many questioned was this statement:

"...after doing an exchange here at the university, currently in my fourth year, but it feels like we've gone back to seventh or eighth grade in middle school."

He compared Fourth year university to 7th-grade middle school. Image: @sebas.unfilteredd

Source: TikTok

Practicing gratitude

Gratitude is basically taking time to notice and appreciate the good things in your life, whether they are big or small. According to Very Well Mind, it can be something like being thankful for your health, appreciating a beautiful sunset, or recognizing people who support and care about you. It is about paying attention to things that bring happiness, peace, and value to your everyday life.

You can practice gratitude in simple ways, like writing down a few things you are thankful for each day, saying thank you to someone, helping others, or taking a moment to enjoy small joys in life. The more you focus on positive things around you, the more it can improve your mood, make your relationships stronger, and help you feel better both mentally and physically.

View the TikTok post below:

Mzansi weighed in on his take

South Africans were confused by his compliment as many questioned it. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

Nomstoyou🇿🇦 said:

"What are you saying my guy?"

★★★★☆ asked:

"4th year university feels like 7th grade? excuse me? what are you studying my G?"

Danielle Van Eeden commented:

"I understand English but I didn't understand what he said at all."

e asked:

"You are being ambiguous. what do you mean 7/8th grade whilst studying at varsity?"

🇿🇦Mexony said:

"I think we're being complimented."

More Briefly News Stories on people experiencing South Africa

The article reports on a viral moment where streamer IShowSpeed reacted to South African woman's appearance during his visit, sparking online discussion and praise for South African beauty.

The article follows a UK man visiting South Africa’s Apartheid Museum and sharing how the experience deeply impacted him, with his TikTok video giving viewers a powerful look at the country’s apartheid history.

An American woman shared her packed South Africa travel itinerary featuring places in Johannesburg and Cape Town, giving followers ideas on attractions, restaurants, nightlife, and activities even though she did not manage to visit every location on her list.

Source: Briefly News