A man from the UK showed people his experience of visiting a historical monument in South Africa

The man chose to go to the Apartheid Museum, and he gave people a close look at the experience

The British man managed to capture the essence of the apartheid museum in a TikTok video

A man from the UK posted about his apartheid museum visit in South Africa on 13 February 2026. The historical site in Johannesburg functions as a concrete record of the country's apartheid history.

A Foreign man visited the Apartheid Museum and shared his experience. Image: @wheres9gone

Source: TikTok

The video the man shared struck a nerve with some viewers on TikTok. He described his walk through while visiting the Apartheid Museum, and it reminded viewers of the sad history.

In a post on TikTok, a man @wheres9gone shared that he was completely transformed after visiting the Apartheid Museum. First, he was experiencing the entry to the museum where visitors have to choose to go through the site for white people or black people. He showed the exhibitions of photos and videos of apartheid. He learned about the various atrocities and uprisings that took place during apartheid. Watch his video about the apartheid museum below:

Uk man applauded for learning South African history

Many raved about the man who visited the Apartheid Museum. People shared that the museum made them realise just how recent apartheid was on account of photos and footage.

The Apartheid Museum was opened in 2001 to display the rise and fall of apartheid in South Africa and lies on seven hectares. The historical site was built by Gold Reef City, and it cost R80 million. The museum is registered as a Public Benefit Company (PBO), not making any profit, as it relies completely on Gold Reef City. The museum is essentially under lease to the PBO for the duration of God Reef City's casino license. The arrangement museum relies completely on donations and sponsorships to keep running.

Gold Reef City's casino license runs with its lease to the Apartheid Museum. Image: The Gift777

Source: Getty Images

missysmoa 🇿🇦 was moved by snippets of the museum:

"That’s how recent apartheid was, the video and audio is there."

wheres9gone, the creator, was also bowled over by the timeline:

"Only 30 years ago, crazy."

22 appreciated the man's effort to make a useful travel vlog:

"History teacher added to your CV."

Nana Efya🇧🇴👑 applauded the man for exploring the museum:

"You did not go to play 👏👌"

jayy.doesit was pleased with the Apartheid Museum vlog:

"Informative 🙌🏾"

Owura was also delighted by his video about the museum:

"Good content👌🏾 "

MaRa admitted that the Apartheid Museum could be triggering:

"I was never moved during the self guided tour, but when I saw the flag I lost it 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

,

Source: Briefly News