A woman posted a TikTok video about a family's plight with endless mining applications near their land

The lady's video sparked discussion about land and history after she argued against possible mining in an area

South Africans shared merciless rebuttals after the woman shared details about the area that includes apartheid history

In a post on TikTok, a woman posted that there was an area in South Africa's Transvaal that was being flooded with mining and prospecting applications. The area borders the woman's family's farm and a property that belonged to an apartheid figure head.

The woman's clip about the impact of mining in the Transvaal area was posted on 17 February 2026. She received mixed reactions from South Africans who were more focused on the history she divulged about the area.

In a post on TikTok by @newsnexussa, the woman shared that her family is dealing with applications for mining and prospecting in their area. She showed the map where there could be possible mining area and it included a historical site dedicated to Paul Kruger Country House Museum. The property was former apartheid South African president, Paul Kruger's family home which she described as priceless as the first settler cottage in the Transvaal. Watch the video of the woman sharing her concerns below:

South Africa divided over mining applications near farm

Many people found the video ironic since she was referencing a former president of apartheid South Africa, credited with cementing segregation ideology that was the basis of aprtheid. Most dismissed that the Paul Kruger Country House Museum was priceless in context of the Mzansi's history. The woman received very few sympathetic comments. Read people's hot takes below:

Bongz said:

"We stand with the Department of Minerals through this tough time🙏🏾"

Sipho commented:

"The greed and violence of the capitalist will be felt by everyone."

Mandla Matsane shared his two cents:

"As someone who comes from a mining town, she’s angry because they are messing with their source of income."

Fello Al-kīmiyā gushed:

"Thanks for sharing. The fore fathers ate everything and erased our History then gave you the opportunity to tell us about it. Now… what is happening should not surprise you. At least they offering you some change when our ancestors got zilch."

Siya|KK added:

"The question you asked as the end is the exact same one our ancestors asked when they kept being removed from their lands. The history erased, and family burial sites dug up and destroyed so people can later make claims of 'empty lands.'"

user3839949911857 was unimpressed:

"I was on my sister’s side until she mentioned Kruger."

Tj eyes remarked:

"She lost me when you said he was "the first man to settle there "....who's land was it ?😭"

Theprotagonist wondered:

"Paul Kruger’s house is significant to whom? The land thieves? That era is gone."

Lwandomlisana said:

"This is the pain felt by Africans when Paul Kruger came to South Africa."

