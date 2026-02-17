A South African woman living in America shared a message she received from someone refusing to help South African refugees

She explained that many Afrikaner refugees arrived in the US expecting to be prioritised, but are now struggling

South Africans debated whether the refugees were misled by people who promised them a better life

The South African refugee programme in America isn't what people expected. TikTok user @biancasays3 shared her findings on 14 February 2026, stating that the refugees' reality does not meet expectations.

She discussed an interview she watched about Afrikaner refugees struggling in the United States. The journalist spoke to 10 refugees who arrived expecting a better life but ended up spending weeks in motels in unsafe areas. They were offered housing full of mould in expensive locations. Each refugee gets a grant, but all of it goes to rent, leaving them with nothing.

The resettlement agencies are supposed to help them apply for jobs and get temporary benefits. Instead, neighbours are stepping in because some refugees can't even get hold of their agencies. Three refugees in Detroit don't have winter coats despite freezing temperatures.

She then shared a message from a woman living in America. The woman asked if she was a bad person for refusing to help South African refugees in her area. She said the requests never end, especially on social media, where people try to make others feel guilty.

The woman explained it's a matter of principle. She won't support anything that goes along with the current administration's actions. She'd rather help Americans or other legitimate asylum seekers. She also pointed out that these South African refugees will likely be lifelong Trump supporters.

Bianca explained that many refugees weren't properly advised before leaving. They listened to Trump fans who promised everything would be wonderful. They thought they were being prioritised instead of understanding they'd go through the normal refugee system like everyone else.

She added that Trump is using the Afrikaner refugee story for political reasons. Bianca made it clear that she understands why some Americans are frustrated. These refugees are being let in while refugees from war-torn countries are being turned away.

Mzansi gets curious about the SA refugees demands

South Africans had strong opinions about the refugees, sharing their thoughts on TikToker @biancasays3's clip:

@Butterfly 🇵🇸🇿🇦🇸🇩🇨🇩 questioned:

"Why hasn't Elon Musk reached out to the suffering SA refugees? And, where is the Kiffness 🤔🤔"

@sheilb5🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦⚘️🥰 said:

"She is within her rights to choose who she wants to help."

@Mantsie wrote:

"Keep reminding us of the YouTube page. I'm from there."

@clingyvelcro added:

"Meanwhile, others worked hard to save up for a J1 visa to go and work in the US😩."

@41eight commented:

"This refugee program is being exposed for the farce it is, and even Afrikaners are waking up to the fact that they have been pawns in a geopolitical game."

More on the Afrikaner refugees in USA

recently reported on Afrikaners who fled South Africa, claiming persecution, but are now struggling. A group of South Africans became a hot topic on a US show after an investigation revealed the shocking conditions they're living in despite being prioritised.

A woman's viral TikTok video claimed Afrikaner refugees are barely scraping by in America, sparking debate about whether the claims are verified.

