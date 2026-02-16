Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

SA Weighs In as Woman Claims Afrikaner Refugees Are Allegedly “Barely Scraping By”

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A TikTok video claimed that Afrikaners who were relocated to the U.S. under a refugee programme were struggling to adjust to life in America
  • The viral clip sparked widespread debate online, with South Africans sharing their opinions and questioning the circumstances of the relocation
  • Experts and fact-checkers noted that many of the claims about Afrikaner refugees’ hardships in the U.S. remain unverified, prompting discussions about the policy and its implications

A viral TikTok video has sparked debate after a woman claimed that Afrikaners "rescued from South African white genocide" and brought to the United States under a controversial refugee programme were now allegedly "scraping" in America.

A woman shared how Afrikaner refugees in the US were allegedly struggling.
A woman shared how Afrikaner refugees in the US were allegedly struggling. Image: @njambimcgrath/TikTok and SAUL LOEB/Getty Images
Source: UGC

The video, shared on 15 February 2026, made unverified claims about the living conditions of Afrikaners who sought asylum in the United States, prompting strong reactions online.

According to the woman who shared the clip under the TikTok handle @njambimcgrath said the following:

"If you are wondering what happened to the Afrikaners who were rescued ... by Donald Trump and taken to America."

She went on to add that some had described the programme as a "failure of policy."

"Basically, barely scraping by … thinking they were going to turn up to a place that is paved in gold only to find out that America has literally got millions of people who live in the streets."

@njambimcgrath further claimed that "at least 10 million people actually live in their cars" in the U.S, and that the Afrikaners "claimed asylum … and now they are saying that there’s been a total failure of the rescue because they are not getting by."

While the TikTok video of the Comedian and author @njambimcgrath circulated widely, the broader context reveals a different picture. In 2025, the United States under President Donald Trump implemented a pathway to admit white South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, as refugees, citing claims of persecution claims disputed by South African leaders and experts who say there is no credible evidence of a white genocide in South Africa.

The first group of Afrikaners granted refugee status arrived in the U.S. under this special programme, but South African government officials have emphasised that the designation as refugees is incorrect and that many white South Africans remain economically privileged compared with other groups.

News outlets and fact‑checking organisations have also stated that some online claims about Afrikaner refugees being abandoned or stranded in hotels lack verification.

As conversations continue, both supporters and critics of the relocation policy remain active online, discussing migrants’ experiences and the political implications of the U.S. programme.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Afrikaner refugees’ news of alleged suffering in US

South Africans and many people online took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Afrikaner refugees’ news of alleged suffering in the US, saying:

Fezeka Mchunu said:

"Let's not disturb their American Dream 😂."

Linda Dlamini wrote:

"Rescued from what? They were never in danger 😔."

Tabbyraye81 stated:

"America is the boss."

Bringtheruckus27 replied:

"America uses Hollywood to sell the illusion that the American dream is within hand's reach for everyone. But, when the lights come on, and they see the man behind the curtain, that’s when they know that it becomes the American scheme."

Petersen commented:

"Leaving mansions in South Africa to go live in cars 😂😂."
A group of Afrikaner refugees who arrived in the US in Washington, DC.
A group of Afrikaner refugees who arrived in the US in Washington, DC. Image: SAUL LOEB
Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

