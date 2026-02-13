A TikTok user shares a serene video of springboks enjoying his yard, making it their own

Springboks are often found in the Free State, North West, and Karoo regions of South Africa

Local reactions highlighted admiration and humour over the stunning and rare wildlife sighting

A man spotted a herd of beautiful springboks enjoying their time in his yard. Images: Gavin Rain / Pexels, @snoopbax / TikTok

A man shared the amazing view from his balcony, featuring a herd of South Africa's national animal, the springbok, frolicking in his yard. The tranquillity emanating from the screen impressed many people on the internet.

TikTok user SnoopBax, who seemed to live on an estate, took to his account on 12 February 2026 to show the beauty as Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World played over the clip. While the man didn't reveal the area in which he lived, Aquila Private Game Reserve explains that springboks are often found in the Free State, North West, and Karoo regions. The website adds that the wildlife species' natural habitat is spread out across a wide range, from South Africa's Great Karoo and into Namibia, Botswana, and southern Angola. Although the animals are confined to the Namib Desert in Angola, north of Namibia.

Take a look at the springboks in the yard in the TikTok video posted below:

Springbok sighting captures South Africans

Local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the springboks seen in the yard.

The total springbok population in southwestern and southern Africa is approximately 2-2.5 million, notes Aquila Private Game Reserve. Image: Derek Keats / Pexels

@winnie.chakey wrote under the post:

"Beautiful visitors."

@vuyokazi.sabosheg told the online community:

"I am manifesting this life for my family and me."

@phuti_tebogo jokingly stated:

"The whole national rugby team."

@thabo_mokaa shared with the public:

"Humans, we are a disturbance to nature."

@tainly_ttl added in the comment section:

"Having money is a good thing."

