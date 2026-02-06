A pilot captured the moment two giraffes were present on the tarmac while he was up in the air

Unfortunately, the landing didn't seem to go as planned, as the pilot flew over the two animals

A few members of the online community joyfully reacted to the unusual wildlife encounter

Two giraffes unexpectedly stopped a pilot from landing his plane. Images: Charl Durand, Мария Сусоева / Pexels

A pilot was forced to abandon a landing after spotting two giraffes making the tarmac their own, creating an unexpected obstacle on the runway. The surreal moment left many social media users amazed by the rare meeting of wildlife and aviation.

The Instagram account for The Feed CPT reshared the video on 2 February 2026 that was initially posted on TikTok by the account Daily Dose of Aviation. Unfortunately for the pilot, they had to fly over the runway, which was located in a bushy area suitable for wildlife. The actual location wasn't revealed.

The social media page wrote while adding a laughing emoji:

"Only in South Africa."

Take a look at the Instagram reel below:

Giraffes on tarmac amuse the internet

Not many social media users entered the comment section, but those who did made sure to bring laughter to the social media platform.

South African giraffes are commonly found in the northern and eastern savannah-woodland regions. Image: Pixabay / Pexels

Referring to how taxi drivers are often viewed as reckless drivers, @odzz1997 added in the comments:

"They must thank God it was a pilot and not a taxi driver."

@wenakapena jokingly stated:

"You can't park there."

@deersbk humorously said what the two giraffes were doing on the tarmac, writing:

"Runway inspection."

@chuckles2186 entered the comment section with a different mindset and told people on the internet:

"A landing strip built on the giraffes' land."

