“They Used To Play With Humans”: Monkeys’ Hilarious River Crossing Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- Three monkeys turned an ordinary river crossing into unexpected comedy that quickly grabs attention online
- The Wildlife moment took a hilarious turn as the animals showed off very different personalities that amazed Mzansi
- Mzansi debated which monkey stole the show after the viral Facebook clip sparks laughter on the platform
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
South Africans could not stop laughing after a Facebook video showing three monkeys in the wild crossing a shallow river in the most unexpected ways went viral online.
The clip, shared by Alexander Ley Photography on 27 January 2026, captured the animals taking turns to cross the water, each doing it with their own unique and bizarre style. According to the low quality of the video, the clip is believed to have been film a while ago.
The short video quickly grabbed attention as viewers watched the monkeys carefully navigating the river, using shallow patches to avoid getting wet. What started as a simple wildlife moment soon turned into pure comedy, as each monkey crossed in a dramatically different way.
In the clip, the first monkey surprised viewers by crossing to get to the other side of river while walking upright, almost like a human confidently strolling across stepping stones. Its posture and balance looked like it had perfected the art of walking like people.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The second monkey followed with an entirely different approach, putting on an acrobatic display that looked straight out of a gymnastics routine. Using its arms and legs to leap and twist across the water, the monkey turned the crossing into an entertaining performance.
The third monkey sealed the deal by hopping across the river using just one leg. Alexander Ley asked viewers which monkey stunned them the most, with many saying the third one was the funniest of the three.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Mzansi reacts to monkeys’ comedy show
Facebook users flooded the comment section with laughter, praising the monkeys for unintentionally putting on a show. Others pointed out how intelligent and adaptable monkeys are.
Prestige Shumba Mhazi commented:
“They used to play with humans.😂”
Katherine Allsopp noted:
"These are very creative animals. Number 3 gets my vote (only one leg to dry off)."
Elsabé Streicher Snyman said:
“So cute! All of them get my vote. But number 3 was the funniest, for sure!”
Judy Steedman noted:
“I love the one-legged hopper.”
Sandy Reid said:
"I just love watching them, they are so adorable."
Irene De Villiers commented:
“A wonderful natural fun. They are all winners.”
Lisa Mary Smit
“Number three won, but they're all very cute.”
More wildlife articles on Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that an uploaded video showed the late Cindy the Baboon getting feisty when someone put something on her head.
- A Mzansi man on TikTok ranked South Africa’s ten deadliest animals by annual fatalities, highlighting unexpectedly high-risk creatures.
- A dog trainer from the Eastern Cape shared a video warning about a recent hyena attack on a young farmer at Cape Vidal campsite in KwaZulu-Natal.
- A TikTok video became a viral hit as it showed things going wrong with a rhino that drew a crowd.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za