Three monkeys turned an ordinary river crossing into unexpected comedy that quickly grabs attention online

The Wildlife moment took a hilarious turn as the animals showed off very different personalities that amazed Mzansi

Mzansi debated which monkey stole the show after the viral Facebook clip sparks laughter on the platform

South Africans could not stop laughing after a Facebook video showing three monkeys in the wild crossing a shallow river in the most unexpected ways went viral online.

Three monkeys crossing a river in the most funny way possible has Mzansi talking. Images: Alexander Ley Photography

The clip, shared by Alexander Ley Photography on 27 January 2026, captured the animals taking turns to cross the water, each doing it with their own unique and bizarre style. According to the low quality of the video, the clip is believed to have been film a while ago.

The short video quickly grabbed attention as viewers watched the monkeys carefully navigating the river, using shallow patches to avoid getting wet. What started as a simple wildlife moment soon turned into pure comedy, as each monkey crossed in a dramatically different way.

In the clip, the first monkey surprised viewers by crossing to get to the other side of river while walking upright, almost like a human confidently strolling across stepping stones. Its posture and balance looked like it had perfected the art of walking like people.

The second monkey followed with an entirely different approach, putting on an acrobatic display that looked straight out of a gymnastics routine. Using its arms and legs to leap and twist across the water, the monkey turned the crossing into an entertaining performance.

The third monkey sealed the deal by hopping across the river using just one leg. Alexander Ley asked viewers which monkey stunned them the most, with many saying the third one was the funniest of the three.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to monkeys’ comedy show

Facebook users flooded the comment section with laughter, praising the monkeys for unintentionally putting on a show. Others pointed out how intelligent and adaptable monkeys are.

Prestige Shumba Mhazi commented:

“They used to play with humans.😂”

Katherine Allsopp noted:

"These are very creative animals. Number 3 gets my vote (only one leg to dry off)."

Elsabé Streicher Snyman said:

“So cute! All of them get my vote. But number 3 was the funniest, for sure!”

Judy Steedman noted:

“I love the one-legged hopper.”

Sandy Reid said:

"I just love watching them, they are so adorable."

Irene De Villiers commented:

“A wonderful natural fun. They are all winners.”

Lisa Mary Smit

“Number three won, but they're all very cute.”

Alexander Ley share the funny clip that went viral on Facebook. Image: Alexander Ley Photography

