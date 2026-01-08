“Cindy the Baboon Does Not Like Towels”: Popular Rescue Animal Shows Feisty Side

A recently uploaded video showed the late Cindy the Baboon getting feisty when someone put something on her head

Cindy, a rescued animal, died from severe heart failure, which led to fluid building up in her lungs

Her human family had to make the heartbreaking decision to put her out of her misery after she had suffered her last attack

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cindy the Baboon got a little feisty when she was teased. Images: Cindy the Baboon

Source: Facebook

After Cindy the Baboon died from severe heart failure on 28 December 2025, her family decided to continue sharing videos of the 31-year-old rescue animal. One of the clips showcased the beloved primate showing her feisty side in front of the camera.

The video was posted on 7 January 2026 and showed that Cindy was not having it when someone threw a towel over her head. As the person adjusted the fabric on her head, Cindy swatted the hand away.

The caption in the post read:

"Cindy the Baboon does not like towels!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Cindy's account below:

Details about Cindy the Baboon's death

Cindy's 'brother,' Ruben Lambrechts, who was five years younger than her, explained that the severe heart failure led to repeated episodes of pulmonary oedema, a build-up of fluid in her lungs.

"After her third serious attack, and with the guidance of the vet, we made the most heartbreaking decision to let her go peacefully. In her final moments, we were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love."

Barista Lambrechts, Cindy's adoptive mother, who raised her as her own since November 1995, shared that she felt Cindy's becoming blind two years ago contributed towards her health concerns, as she became less mobile.

Cindy the Baboon with Ruben and Barista Lambrechts. Image: Cindy the Baboon

Source: Facebook

3 Other stories about Cindy the Baboon

In another article, Briefly News reported that Barista and Ruben uploaded a video in which they said their final goodbyes.

reported that Barista and Ruben uploaded a video in which they said their final goodbyes. A young woman in the United States mourned the rescue animal's death in an insightful tribute in which she shared facts about Cindy's species.

A viral TikTok video showed how Cindy celebrated her last Christmas with her loved ones and a cheeky warthog.

Source: Briefly News