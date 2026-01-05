A woman in the United States hopped onto social media to mourn the death of Namibia's Cindy the Baboon

She shared numerous facts about Cindy's species, which included the countries in which it could be found

Cindy passed away a few days after Christmas, after the family decided to spare her further suffering

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cindy the Baboon with her 'brother,' Ruben Lambrechts. Images: Ruben Namibia

Source: Facebook

Cindy the Baboon, who died from severe heart failure on 28 December 2025, touched the lives of many social media users and animal lovers around the world. An American TikTok user named Dilyn expressed her love for the late 31-year-old rescue animal and shared some facts about Cindy's species.

On 30 December 2025, Dilyn told people online that Cindy, who was a part of the Lambrechts family and featured in her brother Ruben's videos, was her "favourite part of 2025."

"I watched countless hours of her. She brought me a lot of comfort and peace through a lot of hard times."

Because of her love for the blind primate, Dilyn explained a few details about the chacma baboons, which included the fact that the species is found in southern Africa in countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Mozambique, among others.

What happened to Cindy the Baboon?

Online personality Ruben explained to fans that the beloved Namibian blind baboon's severe heart failure led to repeated episodes of fluid build-up in the lungs. Despite intensive veterinary care, medication, oxygen, and constant monitoring, her heart and lungs could no longer cope.

Ruben and his mother, Barista, who welcomed Cindy into their home in November 1994, had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go peacefully and spare her further suffering.

Cindy the Baboon with her human mother (left) and her brother (right). Image: Ruben Namibia

Source: Facebook

Hear the insightful facts in the TikTok video posted on Dilyn's account below:

3 Other stories about Cindy the Baboon

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ruben continued to mourn Cindy's death and expressed gratitude to everyone for their love and support.

reported that Ruben continued to mourn Cindy's death and expressed gratitude to everyone for their love and support. The Lambrechts family said their final goodbyes to Cindy and revealed how they planned to share a piece of her identity with her fans.

A TikTok video showed Cindy celebrating her last Christmas, featuring a naughty animal that wanted to steal her food.

Source: Briefly News