Barista and Ruben Lambrechts shared a video in which they said their final goodbyes to Cindy the Baboon

The mother and son told fans of the rescue animal what had happened on Cindy's last day on earth

The bereaved family also revealed how they planned to share a piece of Cindy with her fans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cindy the Baboon's 'mother' and 'brother' said their final goodbyes. Images: Ruben Namibia / YouTube, Ruben Namibia / Facebook, Ruben Namibia / YouTube

Source: UGC

The Lambrechts family, mother Barista and son Ruben, said their final goodbyes to Cindy the Baboon online after she died from severe heart failure on 28 December 2025. Noting that they would continue posting footage of the beloved primate, the family members reminisced about Cindy and detailed her final hours on earth.

Taking to Ruben's YouTube channel, Barista explained that after the 31-year-old rescue animal went blind two years ago, she was automatically less mobile, which she felt contributed to her being unfit and health concerns.

The video's caption read:

"This was undoubtedly the most painful video we have ever made and probably will ever make.

"As she has been such a significant part of many people’s lives over the past couple of years, we wanted to explain more to you about what happened with her failing health and why saying goodbye to her at this point was the kindest and the most pain-free decision we could have made for her."

While sitting outside Cindy's little home, the mother and son spoke about the furry family member's last pulmonary oedema attack, revealing that she needed oxygen, but that didn't seem to help her recover. Ruben shared that the final meal Cindy had was a piece of chocolate, her favourite snack. She refused more pieces after the initial offer. She took her last breath at her home.

After sharing that Cindy was cremated, Barista and Ruben stated that they thought of making bracelets and pendants with Cindy's fingerprint to share with her fans who would want to keep a piece of Cindy in their hearts forever.

They concluded that while this was not how they had envisioned starting their new year, they knew that Cindy's memory would be a blessing, and her legacy would live on forever.

Cindy, who enjoyed her bathtime, arrived at the Lambrechts family's house in 1995. Image: Ruben Namibia

Source: Facebook

Watch the YouTube video here as seen on Ruben's channel.

3 other stories about Cindy the Baboon

In another article, Briefly News reported on a video that showed Cindy's last Christmas with her loved ones.

reported on a video that showed Cindy's last Christmas with her loved ones. One of Ruben's Facebook posts showed him mourning Cindy's death and expressing gratitude to people for their love and support.

In 2024, Ruben shared what it was like having a baboon big sister, who was only five years older than him.

Source: Briefly News