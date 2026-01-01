More celebrities have joined the weight-loss surgery bandwagon, and they look stunning in their new physiques

Briefly News took a look at some of the celebrities who decided to correct some of the imperfections with surgery

Some were very open and honest about their journeys, while others hid the fact that they did BBLs. But these ladies wanted their fans to get the full lowdown

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

More celebrities decided to go under the knife in 2025. Image: Nadianakai, Vuyokazinciweni, Simzngema

Source: Instagram

2025 saw the rise of female celebrities who took the necessary steps to get work done on their bodies.

The likes of Simphiwe Simz Ngema, who joined the mommy makeover train, saying she wanted to shed extra fat, which was caused by pregnancy. Briefly News takes a look at some of the celebs who decided that surgery was the way to go to achieve their desired weight goals.

Who got BBLs in 2025?

Nadia Nakai

The rapper was very candid about her decision to get surgery done. She first revealed this during the taping of her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga.

Nadia Nakai admitted that she did this to look good on Instagram. "This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure. The nurse brought me back and stayed with me for four days to make sure I'm fine, even feeding me."

Vuyokazi Nciweni

The mother of two was determined to get her body back and restore her self-confidence. The former Izingane Zesthemu star underwent gastric sleeve surgery as part of her weight loss regimen.

“I think I also lack self-discipline when it comes to the sort of food I eat. Getting this gastric sleeve will help me a lot with my lifestyle. Also, I'm doing this for my children because I want to live longer for them. After I gave birth to my daughter, I have not been eating well.”

Vuyokazi Nciweni is one of the celebs who underwent surgeries. Image: Vuyokazinciweni

Source: Instagram

Nozipho Ntshangase

Another celebrity who was committed to her mommy makeover was Nozipho Ntshangase. The former The Mommy Club star decided to bring her body back after giving birth to her five children.

Starting things off, she got a tummy tuck after complaining about weight gain; Nozipho also had mastopexy, which is breast lift surgery.

“I’ve been on this self-love journey. After having my last three children and going through a lot, I struggled with loving myself. My confidence went down the drain, so I thought, Why not do the outer and inner work on myself at the same time?” she said.

Shamiso Mosaka

Fans were very confused when TV presenter Shamiso Mosaka decided to go under the knife. Mosaka had her BBL at Mono Clinic in Turkey, and she announced this on her Instagram stories:

“I came to a foreign country by myself to have a surgery that is not child’s play. A BBL is not a joke, please understand me when I say this, it’s not a joke,” she said on her Instagram story.

"If you saw me a couple of days ago, I didn’t even look like myself; my face was puffy and swollen. This surgery is not a joke. I’m gonna go live when I get home and make time to answer all your questions.”

Nadia shows off curves

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper Nadia Nakai showed off her banging new body after getting a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL).

The Naa Mean rapper revealed that she went under the knife during the taping of her reality TV show.

Source: Briefly News