MTV Base TV personality Shamiso Mosaka has opened up about getting a BBL surgery in Izmir, Turkey this past week

The YFM radio personality, who is the daughter of veteran media personality, Azania Mosaka, shared pictures of new look on her social media on Thursday

Fans of the reality TV star took to social media this week to respond to her new body and weight gain

TV and radio personality Shamiso Mosaka, who previously made headlines when she was thrown out of plane has opened up about her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

The YFM radio personality had social media buzzing on Thursday and Friday, 16 May, when she shared pictures of her new body on her Instagram account.

"So, it's my last day in Turkey. I came to a foreign country by myself to have a surgery that's not child's play. A BBL is not child's play, it's not a joke," said the TV and radio personality on her Instagram story on Friday, 16 May.

Mosaka adds in the video: "If you saw me a couple of days ago, my face was puffy. This surgery is not a joke. I'm gonna go live when I go home and make time to answer all your questions."

The reality TV star and TV presenter also thanked the staff at the clinic in Izmir, Turkey, who took care of her before and after the surgery.

Mosaka had social media buzzing earlier this year when she gained weight and sold some of her clothes on her Instagram account.

Social media users react to Shamiso's weight gain and surgery

@LeighRhadebe respond:

"I wonder what made Shamiso get a BBL."

@ipenchisi wrote:

"Probably why she gained weight, she’s going to look good."

@NtokozoKhomo2 replied:

"My girl Shamiso getting her BBL and she’s about to eat even harder! Congratulations @Shamiso_."

@lee_zindela said:

"Ooh, so she was gaining to do a BBL? And it looks good!"

@__hazelr wrote:

"Ou Shamiso’s BBL looks like it’s gonna eat. Y’all said she was pregnant, but it was just BBL weight gain."

@Cornflower_8 replied:

"Shamiso got a BBL. I can’t wait to see how it turned out."

Leddi_g said:

"It’s crazy that I saw you in real life and that’s EXACTLY how you looked."

Thabo x replied:

"I’m feeling the vibe."

