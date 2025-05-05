Khanyi Mbau has responded to her fans' mixed reactions about her new face following controversial surgeries, expressing love for her supporters despite daily trolling

Social media users continue to criticise her appearance, with some saying she ruined her perfect face, while others praise her confidence and beauty

Khanyi has faced ongoing ridicule for her changing looks, including from celebrities like Sol Phenduka, but remains unapologetic and confident in her decisions

Aww! Khanyi Mbau has shared how she feels about her fans and followers' opinions about her new face following her controversial surgeries. The star made headlines when she was spotted at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Meet The Khumalos.

Khanyi Mbau has responded to Mzansi's mixed reactions about her new look. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau says she loves her fans

Social media users often share their unfiltered thoughts about celebrities without thinking about how that would make them feel. Stars like Minnie Dlamini, Ntsiki Mazwai and Khanyi Mbau have been dragged for several reasons on social media.

Khanyi Mbau recently addressed the various opinions she has received about her new face. Speaking in a short clip shared on the microblogging platform, X, by a user with the handle @NalaThokozane, the Young, Famous & African star said she still loved her fans, despite trolling her daily on social media. Look at the video below:

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clip. Some blamed Khanyi Mbau for ruining her perfect face, while others said they loved the star despite the negative comments about her new face.

Others also agreed that she was healing perfectly and would look young and beautiful in due time.

@5Dindigo said:

"She owes us an "I blew it" up and close..."

@Ngubenil wrote:

"It’s either the oversized veneers or the Botox. It cannot be both on the same face. Pick a battle!"

@KaylaDeGouveia5 added:

"I love her, she is so confident and zero thoughts given, yes live your life baby girl !!!"

@CvltvreTLK commented:

"Fede, she messed up her face, but she's very likeable. Her personality always makes me overlook her exterior. Unlike aboMinnie."

@umNatty said:

"Is she smiling or frowning, phela there's no more facial expressions there..."

Khanyi Mbau has expressed her love for her fans. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Two times Khanyi Mbau was roasted for her looks

Khanyi Mbau gets dragged almost every time she shares her facial changes. Fans have even unearthed older pictures of the star during debates about her looks.

Fans roasted The Redroom actress when she shared a five-month update of her new face. Many said she looked worse than before the surgery.

Khanyi has also been trolled by fellow celebrities, including Podcast & Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, who shared his thoughts on her recent pictures.

A look at Khanyi Mbau's surgeries

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau is among the many celebrities who can do whatever it takes to achieve the perfect body and face.

Mbau has been open about undergoing skin lightening, instead of skin bleaching, rhinoplasty, bust augmentation twice and blepharoplasty. She also did some work on her teeth and got veneers, and also had fillers done on her face.

Source: Briefly News