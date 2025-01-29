Khanyi Mbau has finally given fans a closer look at her face after getting a facelift

The reality TV star shared her progress five months since her surgery and looks as gorgeous as always

Fans can't get over Khanyi's new look and youthful appearance, gushing over her new photos

Khanyi Mbau shared an update five months after her surgery. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

We finally get to see Khanyi Mbau's face months after getting a facelift - and this time, it's not a throwback photo!

Here's what Khanyi Mbau looks like months after surgery

Khanyi Mbau finally made a face reveal after months of teasing fans and followers.

As of January 2025, the Young Famous and African star is five months post-surgery and shared a picture of her plump, fresh face without any makeup.

Khanyi Mbau made an official face reveal five months after her surgery. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

With a little scar under her nose, Khanyi is merely a shadow of her once-bruised and bandaged self, and acknowledged the progress she had made while thanking her doctors at the Mono Clinic for their incredible work:

"Five months in. The scar under my nose is still a little visible, the inflammation is almost gone. @monocosmeticsurgery, thank you."

Khanyi Mbau shows off her face months after surgery. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Mzansi gushes over Khanyi Mbau

Fans and followers raved over Khanyi's youthful and flawless appearance:

glow_light_naw said:

"Our queen, our legend. We love your spirit, mama."

mswends26 gushed over Khanyi:

"My sister from another mother, I love you with my heart. Your smile radiates the whole room when you show up!"

lindz_dj wrote:

"The queen herself. @mbaureloaded, many will try to be like you, but they will fail."

zarabedel admired Khanyi:

"Sis, you are stunning!"

nessy_vorreiter posted:

"Is it just me, or did it get hotter in here? Absolute perfection!"

tshepo_kgosiemang was impressed:

"One thing about you, my sister, you make sure! I love you, sis."

sethglenjr2018 added:

"My queen looks beautiful like always."

itebogeng873 responded:

"Money found a comfortable place. You look gorgeous as always, sis."

Jojo Robinson shares surgery update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson speaking about her facelift recovery journey.

The reality TV star shared a detailed video showing before and after pictures, and fans were impressed by her speedy recovery.

Source: Briefly News