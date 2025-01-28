Popular Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinson has discussed her facelift journey

The businesswoman recently shared on her Instagram how she handled pain and coped with the surgery

Fans of the reality TV star took to her comment section to praise her for her honesty and complemented her

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson has opened up about her facelift journey after her recovery update.

The businesswoman who recently made headlines when she went shopping for a fake Hermès Birkin bag admits that recovery has been hard.

The reality TV star reveals on her Instagram video that she wants people to know everything about her journey and also asked her followers to not judge her.

Robinson also promised to share the second part of her journey this week, which is the recovery.

"Everything people never show you about how hard the recovery really is mentally and physically," she writes.

South Africans react to Jojo's video

ndia_roberts02 said:

"Love this! The honesty is what we need. You look beautiful."

punkulicious_ replied:

"Why didn't they put you under? Do they need to keep you awake?"

leemokgwetsi said:

"I cant wait for part two. Love your transparency."

madelainroscher wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your journey. Did you go for the twilight option because the surgery was so long?"

fclark88 said:

"It’s the transparency for me. Thanks for sharing Jojo! What would we do without you?"

michy9928 wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your experience. You are very brave and a strong person to do that. Your healing looks good. You have the best doctor that looks after you."

ngcobo.pamela said:

"You’re looking incredibly beautiful. You are brave Jojo."

orangeloveza said:

"@mrs.jojo.robinson, Jo did this affect your tattoos in any way?"

cape_chocolatefountain replied:

"Thank you for just being real, it's refreshing!"

