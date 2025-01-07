Jojo Robinson shocked her followers when she went shopping for a fake Hermès Birkin bag

The Real Housewives of Durban star showed off her dupe that looks exactly like its pricey counterpart and costs much less

Mzansi praised Jojo for keeping her money tight, while others raced to get their hands on the "Tirkin"

Jojo Robinson bought a Hermès Birkin dupe for under R2K. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Who would have thought that thee Jojo Robinson would willingly buy a fake designer handbag, let alone flaunt it?

Jojo Robinson shows off fake Hermès Birkin

Still in the birthday mood, Jojo Robinson decided to do some retail therapy and went to Takealot for the latest deals and boy, did she hit the mother load!

The Real Housewives of Durban star stumbled upon a Hermès Birkin dupe retailing at just R1.8K, a steal from the original that can cost up to R1M, and said she had to buy it for herself - and she did.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mrs Robinson did an unboxing of her latest purchase, impressed by the quality and craftsmanship of the bag.

She said even though she could afford a real Birkin, like Faith Nketsi, who bought one worth R500K, she'd rather spend money on other things:

"I like to spend money on other things, jewellery, house stuff, I can spend money in the house like no one's business. But on a bag, it's not my thing."

Shortly after her posts, the Tirkins (Takealot Birkins) sold out.

Here's what Mzansi said about Jojo Robinson's new bag

Peeps were impressed with Jojo's wise spending and ran to get a bag of their own:

_abidowns_ said:

"Oh my gosh, I saw this going viral in America - the Walmart version and I wanted to get my hands on one! But I am definitely going to get the Takealot one! Thanks."

lebo_moj wrote:

"Love you, Jo. Plug us!"

lisa.jadore was impressed:

"It looks so real, omg, Jo!"

princessbalu93 was shocked:

"I thought it was January and we are all broke? Now y'all sold out the Tirkins?"

dorcasdousy posted:

"Thanks, Jojo. Off to buy now."

ralwandle praised Jojo:

"I'm inspired by this video because you'd rather spend money on assets instead of liabilities."

