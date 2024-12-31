Nonku Williams Celebrates Jojo Robinson’s 38th Birthday: “The Most Beautifully Hearted Human Being”
- Nonku Williams recently sent warm birthday wishes to her best friend, Jojo Robinson
- The reality TV star shared sweet throwback pictures of her time with Jojo and had her in her feelings
- Fans followed with heartfelt birthday wishes to Mrs Robinson and celebrated her special day
Jojo Robinson was in her feelings after reading the birthday shout-out her bestie, Nonku Williams, wrote her.
Nonku Williams celebrates Jojo Robinson's birthday
Reality TV besties, Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson had a touching moment on Jojo's birthday.
Nonku penned a touching message to celebrate her Real Housewives of Durban castmate's special day, complete with throwback pictures of their time together.
She thanked her bestie for her unconditional love and for always having her back through the good, bad and chaotic times:
"Thank you for the great memories we have created over the years, loving me unconditionally and always being silly with me. One thing that is guaranteed when I’m around you is sheer laughter and fun."
In response, Jojo said she wished Nonku was with her to celebrate:
"My Nonkels, we miss you today. We are painting now, wish you could have come, but I'll see you when you are back. Love you always."
Jojo may have turned 38, but her latest cosmetic surgery is expected to remove years from her face.
Mzansi shows love to Jojo Robinson
Netizens wished Jojo well on her special day:
estee_properties said:
"Happy birthday, beautiful Jojo. l started loving you when you and Nonku started your friendship. Stay beautiful."
childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe showed love to Jojo:
"Happy birthday to Jo. We all love you."
niel661 wrote:
"Happy 38th birthday, @mrs.jojo.robinson. Hope you will have a blessed and spoiled day and receive many jewellery today. Let there be many more youthful, blessed, beautiful Jojo years to come."
South African singer, Londie London, said:
"Happy birthday, Jo. My fav."
india_roberts02 declared:
"Happy Birthday! December babies are the best!"
