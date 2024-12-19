Jojo Robinson of The Real Housewives of Durban revealed her swollen face post-facelift surgery, sparking buzz on social media

Khanyi Mbau's recent facial surgery is speculated to have influenced Jojo's decision, as fans compare the two stars

Mixed reactions from fans highlight concerns about a growing trend of cosmetic surgeries in South Africa's entertainment scene

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently bought a new face. A video of the stunner showing her swollen face is making the rounds on social media.

Halala! Reality TV star Jojo Robinson has joined the facelift gang. Jojo, who has been open about the several surgeries she's had, shared a video of her swollen face after going under the knife.

Jojo's procedure comes weeks after larger-than-life media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau's controversial facial surgery.

Musa Khawula posted a video showing Jojo's new face on his X page. The trending clip shows the changes done to Mrs Robinson's face. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Jojo Robinson's new face

Social media is buzzing with mixed reactions from fans about Jojo Robinson going under the knife. Many speculated that the reality TV star was influenced by Khanyi Mbau, who had recently flaunted her new face on social media 100 days after the surgery.

@thisiskokie said:

"I guess Khanyi Mbau has influenced this, now we gonna see them coming in..."

@EstherMellow wrote:

"And just like BBL they're now going to look together. They're now copy and paste. These surgeons are now creating their own nation."

@m_sannah added:

"Oh Nonku my dear don’t think about it!"

@KevinAndile_ wrote:

"Khanyi Mbau influence 🤌🏼"

@negative_warona added:

"New problem all thanks to Khanyi Mbau she is a trendsetter."

