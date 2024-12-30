Enhle Mbali and Her Boys’ Christmas Pyjamas Get Social Media Talking
- South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali recently shared her Christmas look on social media
- The former Isibaya actress and her sons showed off the African print pyjamas they wore on Christmas Day
- Social media users applauded the actress for taking her children to an orphanage to give back to charity
Enhle Mbali recently shared that she and her sons, Asante and Anesu, who she shares with DJ Black Coffee visited an orphanage this Christmas.
The Blood Legacy actress also says she celebrated her Christmas with her extended family at her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa's house.
The fashion designer previously celebrated her Christmas by hosting an all-white party for her group of celebrity friends at her house.
Social media reacts to the actress' Christmas pyjamas
The talented actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali wrote on her Instagram account on Sunday, 29 December:
"This Xmas was not only spent receiving and giving gifts. But a time for charity for those who have less. A great lesson for my boys. Then fun was had at my mom's house this time (lowkey happy I did not host). Theme: African prints pyjamas," wrote the actress.
@Mrsmakhubs wrote:
One thing about you is you will serve body and coolness. Your mum too. Love the pj's, the boys look awesome. Great initiative for them mama.
@mabuzazakes said:
"That’s a great initiative. What a way to close 2024. God bless you. I pray that He fulfills your heart desires in 2025 and He opens more doors for you and your family."
@Zayen30 replied:
"Black Coffee right now. Regretting his decision to leave such a beautiful family (excluding the mom who always carries condoms in her bag)."
@amandamiya498 said:
"God bless you and your giving family tons of blessings caring for others is a beautiful gesture."
@Motso828 replied:
"Firstborn, your brother's twin. You and your mommy look like sisters. She's aging like fine wine."
DJ Black Coffee reflects on meeting Enhle Mbali
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October that DJ Black Coffee opened up about meeting his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali for the first time and what led to their divorce.
South Africans slammed the award-winning musician and claimed that he avoided addressing his infidelity in his interview.
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa.