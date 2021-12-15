10 Pics: Enhle Mbali Hosts Lux All White Christmas Pyjama Party

Enhle Mbali hosted a lit all-white Christmas party for her group of celeb friends at her house

Celebs such as Penny Lebyane, Vusiwe Ngcobo and her sis Ntombi Mzolo all had a great time at Enhle's home a few nights back

The stunning actress took to her timeline to share the pics of the celebration with her followers

Enhle Mbali threw an epic all-white Christmas party for her close friends. The stunner invited some of her besties into her home for a night of holiday celebrations.

Enhle Mbali hosted a luxurious all white Christmas pyjama party at her house. Image: @enhlembali

Mzansi celebs such as Ntombi Mzolo, Vusiwe Ngcobo and Penny Lebyane, among many others accepted the invite and brought their white pyjamas to the slumber party.

Tasty meals were served by a private chef, the drinks were cold and the conversation was flowing during the celebration. Enhle Mbali and her guests had worked hard this whole year and it was time to relax and unwind a bit.

The stunner took to Instagram and posted some of the pics that were taken during the party. TshisaLIVE reports that she captioned her post:

"Girls just want to have fun, especially in their pjs. I wish you all an Amazing festive season, from my heart to yours."

Peeps took to Enhle's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

fashion_with_kirsty said:

"Looking gorgeous guys."

nobuhlebug wrote:

"Luv you and have nice holidays."

thabitha2255 commented:

"Wow, so beautiful."

vee_mh said:

"Happiness looks good on you."

siphe21 wrote:

"Beautiful as always, enjoy dear it’s been a rough year for all of us."

connie.tshabalala.92 added:

"I wish you an amazing festive season as well. Always wear that beautiful smile; stay happy."

