Andile Ncube introduced his son Langalisabalele emaNcubeni to Mzansi on his very first birthday

The media personality shared cute snaps of himself with his young boy during the special day in his life

The TV presenter's peers in the entertainment space and his fans helped the star wish his young man a fabulous birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Andile Ncube has taken to social media to introduce his little son to Mzansi. The TV presenter shared snaps of himself with Langalisabalele in celebration of his first birthday on Tuesday, 14 December.

Andile Ncube introduces his adorable son to Mzansi on his 1st birthday. Image: @andilencube

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to Instagram and asked his friends in the entertainment space and followers to help him wish his last born a wonderful day during the special day in his life. He captioned his post:

"Langalisabalele emaNcubeni a beautiful name for a beautiful boy. Please help me wish my son a Happy 1st birthday."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Andile's peers and fans did not disappoint him and flooded his timeline with birthday messages for his son. Check out some of their comments below:

rosette_ncwana said:

"Cutie pie, happy birthday Langa."

nolwazingubeni wrote:

"The cutest one year old in the world."

ilovemelmo commented:

"Haaaaaappppppeeeeeeeee!!! Happy birthday, Langa!"

mathebulalebohang said:

"Happy birthday, Langa. He is soooo adorable, my friend."

iamsaneh wrote:

"Happy birthday Langa, he's so cute!"

papa.ghost added:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful nephew. May the sun keep shining on our tribe."

According to OkMzansi, Andile is also a father to two daughters, Gabi and Tali. He usually posts snaps of himself spending some daddy time with his girls.

Vusi Nova wishes his bae a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova has penned a sweet message in celebration of his bae's birthday. The singer took to social media to media to ask his followers and friends to help him wish Tumi a fabulous day on Tuesday, 14 December.

In the sweet message he posted on his official Instagram account, the Shuku Shuku hitmaker told his boo how much he adores her. He also shared stunning baed-up snaps along with his post.

According to ZAlebs, Vusi Nova or SNova added:

"Always remember that you are braver than you believe, Stronger than you think, more beautiful than you imagine and certainly loved more than you know. I love you."

Peeps took to his comment section to help him wish Tumi the happiest of birthdays.

Source: Briefly.co.za