Socialite and influencer Faith Nketsi bought a luxury Hermès bag worth R500 000

The Have Faith reality TV star purchased it from a pre-owned store that sells pricey items

Her unboxing video gained positive reactions from netizens, with some dragging Faith for splurging so much money on a bag

Faith Nketsi has a new addition to her handbag collection and it costs R500 000. Image: @faith.nketsi

Lover of all things luxury, Faith Nketsi, has done it once again. She splurged on a gorgeous Hermès bag, and the price left the internet shaking.

Faith Nketsi buys a pricey bag

The socialite and influencer purchased a luxury Hermès bag worth R500 000. According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the Hermès Birkin 25 Gris Neve Togo Gold Hardware was purchased from a second-hand luxury store.

The Have Faith reality TV star purchased it from a pre-owned online store called Luxury Promise. Faith Nketsi shared an unboxing video where she showed off the gorgeous bag.

Mzanis left gobsmacked by the purchase

Netizens had mixed reactions about the bag. Some argued that it does match the price, while others are shocked that Faith would opt to splurge so much money on a bag.

Here are some of the positive reactions:

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Love it for her."

@Tall_twinkle

"Love it for her, but I can't help but wonder if this is a promo???

The negative reactions also flooded Musa's post:

@NgoveniSbu:

"I assure you these people do all these things and spend all this money JUST TO IMPRESS US, and we don’t care. Why would you post everything in your life without doing it for our applause?"

@Scarcity_20:

"Yeah, it's horrible."

@MashalaneM42815:

"It’s missing the string that wraps around the box and they don’t put bubble wrap in their boxes. So that’s done. This one was probably also costly because I doubt someone would sell a R500K bag ka R10K."

@majorleague1313:

"Haaibo, where did she get it? Because these bags are super exclusive, even rich people don't get them. You need to be exclusive to be put on the waiting list."

@ItsAthee_:

"Making such huge purchases and making them public while you’re going through a divorce is mad."

Faith Nketsi to try out rapping again

