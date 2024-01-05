It seems Faith Nketsi may be attempting to revive her career as a rapper

The reality TV star posted a video rapping along to a Nicki Minaj song and sparked curiosity among netizens

However, Mzansi isn't looking forward to welcoming Faith back as an emcee

Faith Nketsi had Mzansi wondering if she's going back to being a rapper after she posted a clip rapping along to Nicki Minaj's song. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Halala! Looks like our girl Faith Nketsi might be making a comeback in the rap game. The Have Faith star's rap career was short-lived, but after her recent clip, netizens are convinced that the mother of one might be making a return

Faith Nketsi sparks rap revival

We all remember when Faith Nketsi took Mzansi by surprise when she established herself as a rapper.

The former Mrs Njilo, highly influenced by Nicki Minaj, had the streets buzzing when she began putting out music and planting her cute tootsies in the South African hip hop space.

After putting the mic down to focus on her career as a reality TV star, later a wife and then a mother, it seems Faith may be picking up where she left off.

In a video recorded by MDN News from Faith's Instagram story, the media personality raps along to Nicki Minaj's Big Difference.

In the same "you can't mess with me" energy that Nicki embodies in her raps, Faith carries a similar swagger while telling the other girlies that she's in a league of her own:

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi's video

Eish, it doesn't look like netizens are ready to welcome Faith Nketsi back into the music scene:

CalliePhakathi said:

"She better not dare, we don't need that mess in 2024."

DeeCee_Sniper wrote:

"She failed as a wanna-be rapper."

7_siiiiuuuu suggested:

"She should wrap it up!"

RizzyRamz wasn't impressed:

"Even I can recite those lines."

Faith Nketsi celebrates birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Faith Nketsi celebrating her 29th birthday with a fire video.

The reality TV star had social media at a standstill with her creative birthday shoot and received endless compliments and warm birthday wishes from her supporters.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News