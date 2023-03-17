Mzansi hip-hop heads weighed in on Faith Nketsi's rapping skills after a video of her spitting bars in her car surfaced online

The tweep who shared the clip of the reality TV star rapping sang her praises and asked other social media users to rate Faith's rapping skills

Some people shared that Faith is "not that bad" when it comes to rapping and others sarcastically said she's on Cassper Nyovest's level when it comes to music

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of Faith Nketsi rapping in her car has surfaced online. Local hip-hop heads took to social media to share their thoughts on the reality TV star's rapping skills.

Mzansi weighed in on Faith Nkesti's rapping skills. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Video of Faith Nketsi rapping surfaces on social media

A tweep who posted the video of Faith Nketsi spitting hot bars in her whip asked Mzansi to rate the stunner's rapping skills. Faith worked with DJ Maphorisa once on a song and it wasn't received well by the rap community. The impressed peep who shared the clip of the star on Twitter asked Mzansi to rate her out of ten. @_mashesha tweeted:

"Faith Nketsi is South Africa’s best Hip Hop female rapper. I wish she could release more music, she’s our Nicki Minaj. Rate her rapping out of 10."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi rates Faith Nketsi's rapping skills

Hip-hop fans took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to Faith's rapping skills. While some said she's not that bad, others compared her to Casssper Nyovest.

@veezy01 commented:

"She must collab with Mufasa."

@tebo_barrett520 wrote:

"The fact that people are saying that it sounds good is the reason SA female rappers are not respected in the industry. You have the likes of Buzzi Lee and Scumie who are genuinely talented and then you get this."

@YourIsBella said:

"She is really not that bad yazz honestly."

@juvie96BW commented:

"Way way better than Nadia."

@MampuruKatleho said:

"Bathong? Her family and friends habayo honestly."

@NgomaneHebert wrote:

"This is a solid 6, she’s actually not bad."

@_senseichang added:

"I feel like Faith and Cassper are on the same level musically."

iFani begs for a feature with Amanda Black

In other music news, Briefly News reported that iFani revealed that Amanda Black has been ignoring him for three years. The rapper shared that he asked the singer for a feature three years ago but she's not interested.

Taking to Twitter, iFani asked his followers for help. He shared that he sent the singer the song three years ago to add her verse but she blu-ticked him. The star said he still needs that feature to happen.

Amanda Black is reportedly set to drop her new music on Friday, 17 March. The publication reports that iFani was responding to the news that Amanda is dropping new music when he continued to beg her for the feature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News