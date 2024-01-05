DJ Maphorisa faces social media backlash for using cheap pots and a basic stove in a cooking video

Fans questioned how he could afford luxury items while using inexpensive utensils, but many users defended him

Supporters argue that his choice of cooking equipment is inconsequential

DJ Maphorisa has come under fire from social media over his pots. The Amapiano producers shared a video while cooking and fans are split.

DJ Maphorisa mocked for using cheap pots

Social media users came out guns blazing at DJ Maphorisa for using a low-quality stove and ordinary pots. The music producer headed to his social media page to give his followers a glimpse of what he was making at home.

A social media user with the handle @LeratoDrizzy posted a snippet of the video and asked how the Abalele hitmaker could afford to buy designer brands for half. million Rands while using affordable utensils. The caption read:

"Bathi @DjMaphorisa is Buying R500 000 Bags , and R250 000 sneakers but at home he uses R100 pots to cook using a very cheap stove too .. "

Mzansi defends DJ Maphorisa

Social media users seemed to side with the DJ. Many noted that there is only one special pot that cooks pap perfectly.

@YayaRSA said:

"What is cheap here? Also, this guy lives at the most premium place in JoBurg. Suyenza lento sana."

@Estiago commented:

"There is no better pot to cook pap than Hat. He knows well hence chicken in the modern pots."

@KiMbali3 added:

"Pots and stoves are not important to him, plus hart is theee best."

@4210_tbgm wrote:

"@LeratoDrizzy and @DjMaphorisa Yeah, but it's not like his a chef. Our people like imposing their preferences on ours. I'm pretty sure he can afford the most expensive pots in the world."

@headaches28 said:

"Hart is really the pot in our hearts as black South Africans, you can go buy the 250k for yourself and make peace with it."

