Zee Nxumalo's boyfriend's creative juices were flowing when he celebrated her birthday

He printed a T-shirt of their picture, allegedly available for purchase, and peeps had plenty to say about his gesture

Netizens were spicy and said Zee's man was too clingy and was using their relationship to build a name for himself

Zee Nxumalo’s bae printed T-shirts of their photo to celebrate her birthday. Images: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Eish, the gift Zee Nxumalo's boyfriend made her was labelled too cringy by social media users.

What did Zee Nxumalo get from her boyfriend?

Coming from celebrating another trip around the sun, Zee Nxumalo is beaming with joy at the love from her supporters and loved ones.

The 22-year-old singer was spoiled rotten on her birthday, from huge bouquets to studio equipment, but it was her alleged boyfriend's gift that had social media buzzing.

The Amapiano star's bae, Phawula, who is also an artist, printed a T-shirt of their viral photo together.

The kicker is that the photo is from a post by Musa Khawula, who was the first to break the news about their relationship, and Phawula used a screenshot of the gossipmonger's post.

He shared a video showing off the tops with his buddies hyping him up:

Mzansi reacts to Zee Nxumalo's boyfriend

Netizens aren't feeling the gift Zee's boyfriend made her, with some saying it was cringy and opportunistic:

RatiGuidesYou said:

"This is an interesting way to announce their relationship."

Top_dawg15 wrote:

"It will end in tears, and what will happen with t-shirts when that reality checks in?"

Haqani_Rsa trolled:

"My Tsonga brother is trying by all means to get the attention without music."

BiggurSean was unimpressed:

"It's actually kinda cringe."

MishDonny posted:

"Bro can't believe he's dating her."

